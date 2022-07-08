Larry Ables Endorsed By Fraternal Order Of Police

Law enforcement officers belonging to the Fraternal Order of Police, Rock City Lodge #22 announced they fully support Assistant District Attorney Larry Ables for General Sessions Judge, Division III.

Here is the official endorsement:

“The Membership of Fraternal Order of Police Rock City Lodge #22 has voted to endorse Larry Ables for the position of General Sessions Court Judge.

Mr. Ables for years has shown himself to be a friend of law enforcement and to be tough on crime. Mr. Ables has worked side by side with the Members of Rock City Lodge as a Prosecutor for the Office of the District Attorney, and is respected and trusted by our Membership.

"The Membership of Fraternal Order of Police Rock City Lodge #22 believe that Larry Ables is the best candidate for General Sessions Court Judge and is a true pro law enforcement candidate.” — Chris Mullinix, president, Rock City Lodge 22

Mr. Ables built his career within Hamilton County’s judicial system. His experience includes years as a defense attorney, Chief Magistrate Judge in Hamilton County, and extensive prosecutorial experience in the District Attorney’s office.

He said, “I am humbled and honored to receive the endorsement and support from our men and women in law enforcement who belong to the FOP. I work tirelessly beside them each day to ensure justice is served and Hamilton County’s victims get the answers they deserve.”

Early voting begins on July 15 through July 30. The General Election is set for Aug. 4.