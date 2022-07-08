 Friday, July 8, 2022 94.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Larry Ables Endorsed By Fraternal Order Of Police

Friday, July 8, 2022
Larry Ables
Larry Ables

Law enforcement officers belonging to the Fraternal Order of Police, Rock City Lodge #22 announced they fully support Assistant District Attorney Larry Ables for General Sessions Judge, Division III. 

 

Here is the official endorsement:

 

“The Membership of Fraternal Order of Police Rock City Lodge #22 has voted to endorse Larry Ables for the position of General Sessions Court Judge.

Mr. Ables for years has shown himself to be a friend of law enforcement and to be tough on crime. Mr. Ables has worked side by side with the Members of Rock City Lodge as a Prosecutor for the Office of the District Attorney, and is respected and trusted by our Membership.

 

"The Membership of Fraternal Order of Police Rock City Lodge #22 believe that Larry Ables is the best candidate for General Sessions Court Judge and is a true pro law enforcement candidate.” — Chris Mullinix, president, Rock City Lodge 22

 

Mr. Ables built his career within Hamilton County’s judicial system. His experience includes years as a defense attorney, Chief Magistrate Judge in Hamilton County, and extensive prosecutorial experience in the District Attorney’s office.

 

He said, “I am humbled and honored to receive the endorsement and support from our men and women in law enforcement who belong to the FOP. I work tirelessly beside them each day to ensure justice is served and Hamilton County’s victims get the answers they deserve.”

 

Early voting begins on July 15 through July 30. The General Election is set for Aug. 4.

 


The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit will be escorting three large industrial equipment transfers from Riverfront Parkway to the Gestamp manufacturing facility over a period of three ... (click for more)

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers investigated 11 fatal traffic crashes and local law enforcement agencies investigated 10 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 21 deaths across Georgia during ... (click for more)

The manager of Nick & Norman's, 1050 Peeples St., told police he was watching the news about Tent City being relocated when he noticed a Nick & Norman's tarp setup ($1,500). He told police ... (click for more)



I Agree With Weston Wamp - And Response

Yes. The project to transform the former Wheland site into an entertainment district anchored by a community stadium is exciting and worth our support. It can and likely will be a lynchpin project on the continued growth of Chattanooga that increases the city and county's quality of life. Personally, I am all for it. I agree with Weston Wamp, however, that the project needs ... (click for more)

Dangerous Dam At Ketner's Mill Has Claimed Too Many Young Lives

Something must be done about the dangerous low head dam at Ketner’s Mill on the Sequatchie River in Whitwell, Tn. (Marion County). This dam is a dangerous public safety hazard that has claimed the lives of many young people through the years. It seems to me to be grossly negligent for the owner of this dam (which no longer serves any purpose) to continue to allow unknowing ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: The UT Drive Should Be Lush Instead Of Lust

It had been a few years since I entered the University of Tennessee’s campus via Volunteer Boulevard. Although I had driven the route often during the past 30 years, the drive down that route last month felt like the first time. I was struck by how lust and verdant the surroundings were all the way to the Torchbearer statue. It felt like I was driving through a park, not a ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy's Kelsey Nunley Moore Named To University Of Kentucky Sports Hall Of Fame

Soddy Daisy softball coach and former star pitcher Kelsey Nunley Moore will be one of six inductees into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame. She joins a barrier-breaking baseball player, a star basketball center from the 1970s, a track-and-field champion, a top football wide receiver, and a courageous diving coach in the Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. Jim ... (click for more)


