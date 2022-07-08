 Friday, July 8, 2022 94.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


21 Deaths Reported On Georgia's Roads During Independence Day Holiday Period

Friday, July 8, 2022

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers investigated 11 fatal traffic crashes and local law enforcement agencies investigated 10 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 21 deaths across Georgia during the 78-hour Independence Day holiday travel period. The holiday period began Friday, July 1, at 6 p.m., and ended at 11:59 p.m., Monday, July 4. 
 
These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change any time after the holiday travel period.
 
In addition to fatal crashes, GSP troopers investigated more than 390 traffic crashes statewide resulting in over 200 injuries.  Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) officers arrested more than 370 individuals for driving under the influence, while over 9,000 citations and 8,400 warnings were issued.
 
“Impaired driving is one of the leading contributing factors in the majority of fatal crashes troopers investigate during holiday travel periods,” said Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety.  “We cannot stress enough the importance for drivers to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, drive the posted speed limit, wear a seat belt, and don’t drive distracted.
 
Local law enforcement agencies reporting fatalities include the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (2), Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Cobb County Police Department, Columbus Police Department, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Fitzgerald Police Department, Sandy Springs Police Department, and Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.

78-Hour Holiday Period 

Deaths
Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia
Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 11(11 crashes investigated)
Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 10(10 crashes investigated)
Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 21(21 crashes investigated)
 
GSP Troops Agencies Reporting Fatalities Total
Fatalities
Troop A GSP Cartersville: Bartow County SO; Cherokee County SO; Whitfield County SO 4
Troop B GSP Athens 1
Troop C GSP Forest Park; Cobb County PD; Sandy Springs SD 3
Troop D GSP Villa Rica; Bibb County SO (2); Columbus PD 4
Troop E GSP Washington 1
Troop F GSP Statesboro; Effingham County SO; Fitzgerald PD 3
Troop G GSP Thomasville (2) 2
Troop H GSP Douglas; GSP Perry; GSP Tifton; 3
Troop I 0
TOTAL 21
 

 


July 8, 2022

HCSO To Escort Large Equipment Transfer This Weekend

July 8, 2022

21 Deaths Reported On Georgia's Roads During Independence Day Holiday Period

July 8, 2022

Police Blotter: Restaurant Manager Realizes His Tarp Has Been Stolen When He Sees It In Tent City On The News; Woman Stranded At Walmart With Groceries Needs Ride To Budgetel


The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit will be escorting three large industrial equipment transfers from Riverfront Parkway to the Gestamp manufacturing facility over a period of three ... (click for more)

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers investigated 11 fatal traffic crashes and local law enforcement agencies investigated 10 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 21 deaths across Georgia during ... (click for more)

The manager of Nick & Norman's, 1050 Peeples St., told police he was watching the news about Tent City being relocated when he noticed a Nick & Norman's tarp setup ($1,500). He told police ... (click for more)



Breaking News

HCSO To Escort Large Equipment Transfer This Weekend

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit will be escorting three large industrial equipment transfers from Riverfront Parkway to the Gestamp manufacturing facility over a period of three days, beginning on Saturday. The route (listed below) has been selected by the Tennessee Department of Transportation Super Load Division based on the weight of the transport, bridge capacities, ... (click for more)

21 Deaths Reported On Georgia's Roads During Independence Day Holiday Period

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers investigated 11 fatal traffic crashes and local law enforcement agencies investigated 10 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 21 deaths across Georgia during the 78-hour Independence Day holiday travel period. The holiday period began Friday, July 1, at 6 p.m., and ended at 11:59 p.m., Monday, July 4. These crash statistics are preliminary ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Agree With Weston Wamp - And Response

Yes. The project to transform the former Wheland site into an entertainment district anchored by a community stadium is exciting and worth our support. It can and likely will be a lynchpin project on the continued growth of Chattanooga that increases the city and county's quality of life. Personally, I am all for it. I agree with Weston Wamp, however, that the project needs ... (click for more)

Dangerous Dam At Ketner's Mill Has Claimed Too Many Young Lives

Something must be done about the dangerous low head dam at Ketner’s Mill on the Sequatchie River in Whitwell, Tn. (Marion County). This dam is a dangerous public safety hazard that has claimed the lives of many young people through the years. It seems to me to be grossly negligent for the owner of this dam (which no longer serves any purpose) to continue to allow unknowing ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: The UT Drive Should Be Lush Instead Of Lust

It had been a few years since I entered the University of Tennessee’s campus via Volunteer Boulevard. Although I had driven the route often during the past 30 years, the drive down that route last month felt like the first time. I was struck by how lust and verdant the surroundings were all the way to the Torchbearer statue. It felt like I was driving through a park, not a ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy's Kelsey Nunley Moore Named To University Of Kentucky Sports Hall Of Fame

Soddy Daisy softball coach and former star pitcher Kelsey Nunley Moore will be one of six inductees into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame. She joins a barrier-breaking baseball player, a star basketball center from the 1970s, a track-and-field champion, a top football wide receiver, and a courageous diving coach in the Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. Jim ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors