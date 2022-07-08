21 Deaths Reported On Georgia's Roads During Independence Day Holiday Period

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers investigated 11 fatal traffic crashes and local law enforcement agencies investigated 10 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 21 deaths across Georgia during the 78-hour Independence Day holiday travel period. The holiday period began Friday, July 1, at 6 p.m., and ended at 11:59 p.m., Monday, July 4.



These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change any time after the holiday travel period.



In addition to fatal crashes, GSP troopers investigated more than 390 traffic crashes statewide resulting in over 200 injuries. Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) officers arrested more than 370 individuals for driving under the influence, while over 9,000 citations and 8,400 warnings were issued.



“Impaired driving is one of the leading contributing factors in the majority of fatal crashes troopers investigate during holiday travel periods,” said Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety. “We cannot stress enough the importance for drivers to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, drive the posted speed limit, wear a seat belt, and don’t drive distracted.



Local law enforcement agencies reporting fatalities include the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (2), Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Cobb County Police Department, Columbus Police Department, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Fitzgerald Police Department, Sandy Springs Police Department, and Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.

78-Hour Holiday Period

Deaths Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 11(11 crashes investigated) Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 10(10 crashes investigated) Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 21(21 crashes investigated)