Chattanooga Man Arrested For Attempted Murder And Aggravated Kidnapping After Allegedly Choking A Woman And Telling Her To “Go To Sleep”

Gregory Belk is facing charges of assaulting and choking a woman in an incident on Thursday.

Police were dispatched to Caleb Place in regards to a disorder. When they arrived, a woman standing in the kitchen told officers that Belk was on the back porch.

The woman told police that last Saturday Belk punched her in the face leaving her with a black eye. She said he took her to Tellico against her will to hide her and reduce the swelling in her eye.

They continued to fight at a hotel in Tellico but in the morning, hotel management told Belk to leave because of the fighting and yelling coming from their room, police said. Belk then took the victim back to Chattanooga.

On the way back, the woman said she asked to stop and use the bathroom but Belk refused to let her leave his sight. She said she ended up urinating on herself. She attempted to call someone for help, but said Belk took the phone from her.

Once they got back to Hamilton County, Belk continued to drive around.

“B—, we don’t have anywhere to go because of you,” Belk allegedly said. Then he grabbed her face causing a bruise on the left side of her chin. Belk proceeded to choke her with both hands while saying, “go to sleep,” it was stated.

The woman said she thought Belk was going to kill her, saying he had told her many times in the past he would. She regained consciousness and said Belk told her that if she called the police she would go to jail for fighting back.

Police said Belk had a small scratch on his forehead and a busted lip, which was consistent with the victim trying to defend herself.

The woman got her phone back from Belk and went to pick up her daughter. She exchanged messages with her best friend who lived at Caleb Place. Belk left the victim at Caleb Place and told her he would be back in an hour and a half. When he returned to pick her up, she said she would not leave with Belk.

He got angry and left but continued to message the victim throughout the night. The next day Belk returned to Caleb Place and started arguing with the victim and her best friend, it was stated. She called 911, and while on the phone with dispatch, Belk admitted to hitting her. Deputies arrested him shortly after.

Belk, 39, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and interference with an emergency call.