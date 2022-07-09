Police Blotter: Tenants May Have Stolen Fridge; Woman Swipes 3 12-Packs Of Coors Light

A woman on W. 37th Street told police the refrigerator was stolen from the house she rents out. She said the fridge was older and cost around $750 to replace. She believes it was the previous tenants but doesn't know for sure. They moved out Friday night around 1 a.m. She had a lease agreement with them and got an eviction notice so they moved out. The woman wanted warrants taken out on the previous tenants but could not prove that they were the ones that stole the fridge.

* * *

A man on Parker Lane told police the driver’s side window to his Chevy truck had been broken out and miscellaneous tarps, chains and tie down straps had been taken. At this time the only known suspect information appears to be five unknown black males between the ages of 13-18, according to hotel surveillance, possibly in a silver Hyundai Santa Fe, black Ford truck, and black Chevy/GMC truck.

* * *

A woman told police that sometime over the weekend, while her vehicle was parked at Enterprise Rental at 5912 Lee Hwy., someone cut the catalytic converter off her 2006 Hyundai Tucson.

* * *

A woman on Walker Avenue told police that at some unknown time, someone entered her unlocked 2012 VW Passat and stole a xerox copy of her Social Security card.

* * *

A man at La Quinta at 311 Browns Ferry Road told police his silver Toyota Tacoma had been burglarized in the parking lot. Police saw the truck’s passenger window was busted out. The suspect(s) stole a black duffle bag with clothing and Samsung earbuds from the vehicle. There was nothing to process at the scene. No suspect info could be obtained, although there were several other vehicle burglaries at this location and surrounding areas during this time frame.

* * *

Officers met with a woman on Summertown Court who said she needed to get a few of her belongings from a house across the street. There was a man with her who said he had a TV in the home he would like to get. Officers went to the address and spoke with a man and woman in the home. The woman said the TV was given to someone there by the man. Everyone had to be asked multiple times to stop arguing with each other. The woman collected her belongings and left.

* * *

An officer responded to a shoplifting at 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. A man told the officer a white male came into the store and stole two pairs of Nike shoes worth $300. The suspect left in a gray Honda Pilot with a Georgia tag.

* * *

A woman told police she left her wallet on the counter at Murphy USA at 5716 Hwy. 153. When she returned it was gone. The woman said she even double-checked Walmart to see if the wallet was there but it was not. She has canceled her debit card but still needed a report to replace her driver’s license and Social Security card.

* * *

A woman on S. Willow Street told police her yellow tricycle valued at $200 had been stolen off of the front porch of the residence. She believed it had happened within the last 10 minutes. Police checked the area but were unable to locate the tricycle.

* * *

A man at Patten Towers at 1 E. 11th Street told police the occupants of room 420 were making false reports to police on him. It was apparent that he was likely suffering from some type of paranoia. When asked he became uncooperative and said he should not have called police.

* * *

The manager of City Café at 901 Carter St. called police and said a man stole a piece of cake and threatened him. The manager wanted for the man to be told he was not welcome back if contacted by police. Police couldn’t find the man.

* * *

Police were asked to check on a suspicious man standing in the road at the entrance to Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. Police were in the area due to a large increase of auto burglaries. The man said he was homeless and was walking back to his camp. Police checked him for warrants but none were found. He left the area.

* * *

The manager of Speedway at 1330 E. 3rd St. told police a woman had been arguing with staff and was refusing to leave. The manager said the woman had been hanging out on the premises much of the night and bothering customers. Police asked the manager if she wanted the woman trespassed and she said yes. While on scene, police identified the woman and told her she was trespassed from Speedway and she seemed to have a hard time understanding what that meant. Police explained to her that she was not allowed to come back onto Speedway property and, if she does, she will be cited or arrested. Police walked the woman off the property and onto the sidewalk.

* * *

An employee at Exxon at 2301 4th Ave. told police the store was very busy and a black male was attempting to use his credit card inside the store. The man became irate when his card was declined multiple times. He then pushed a store display off the counter and onto the floor. The man left in a Lincoln MKX, south on 4th Avenue.

* * *

The manager of Speedway at 1330 E. 3rd St. told police she saw a white female in the store with brown hair in a bun, wearing a gray zip-up sweater and blue jeans, possibly in her mid-30's to mid-40's. A customer in the store came up to the manager and said the described woman had run out of the store with three 12-packs of Coors Light. The manager saw the woman exit the Speedway and get into a silver car with a broken brake light. The manager said the car was occupied by three other people and she was not able to tell police which direction they went. Each 12-pack of beer cost $12.99, for a total theft of approximately $39. Police provided the manager with a complaint card and she told police Speedway would prosecute on the matter. Police drove around the vicinity of 1330 E. 3rd St. and didn’t find a car or occupants matching the descriptions given.