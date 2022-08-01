Democrat Matt Adams To Discuss "Bipartisan Coalition Government" At Courthouse Press Conference

Democratic Hamilton County Mayoral nominee Matt Adams said he will discuss "a bipartisan coalition government" at a press conference on Tuesday.

He said the coalition government would "serve all of Hamilton County."

It was not known if a top Republican had agreed to serve in an Adams administration should he win over Republican Weston Wamp in Thursday's election.

The campaign has caused a split in Republican ranks with primary candidates Sabrena Smedley and Matt Hullander still smarting from a late flurry of attack ads they felt came from the Wamp camp.

Mr. Adams also said he would "address the recent email revelations pertaining to Weston Wamp" at the 1 p.m. press conference.