Democrat Matt Adams To Discuss "Bipartisan Coalition Government" At Courthouse Press Conference

Monday, August 1, 2022

Democratic Hamilton County Mayoral nominee Matt Adams said he will discuss "a bipartisan coalition government" at a press conference on Tuesday.

He said the coalition government would "serve all of Hamilton County."

It was not known if a top Republican had agreed to serve in an Adams administration should he win over Republican Weston Wamp in Thursday's election.

The campaign has caused a split in Republican ranks with primary candidates Sabrena Smedley and Matt Hullander still smarting from a late flurry of attack ads they felt came from the Wamp camp.  

Mr. Adams also said he would "address the recent email revelations pertaining to Weston Wamp" at the 1 p.m. press conference.


August 2, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Calls Police Again About Seeing Person In Her Car In Her Garage; Woman Tries To Pawn Stolen Gun

August 2, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 1, 2022

Longtime Collegedale Commissioner Phil Garver Moves And Leaves Panel; Larry Hanson Is Interim Choice


Police were called to Clayton Drive where a woman said she saw someone in her car located in her locked garage. Officers had answered a call the previous night for the same issue. Officers checked ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACOSTA CUIN, JONNATHAN S 2623 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MTN, 37377 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING UNDER ... (click for more)

Phil Garver, a long-time Collegedale commissioner, has resigned from the board. He became ineligible to serve on the city’s board of commissioners after he moved out of the city. The seat ... (click for more)



Opinion

Matt Adams Got My Vote

At one of the early county mayoral debates Weston Wamp asked the other two candidates to pledge that their respective campaigns would be void of personal attacks. Matt Hullander and Sabrena Smedley made the pledge – and kept their word. In a campaign meeting a month before early voting, Matt was being pressured to go negative to assure a victory. Matt said he had promised ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What’s Wrong Today?

I am a Presbyterian by faith but in the years I have grown to adore different church services, I have found almost all of them focus on the same cross and the same Savior. This is one reason I hold little regard for different denominations when compared to who I worship; I can appreciate “the entire body of Christ” rather than the tribes. It is with such whimsey I love listening ... (click for more)

Sports

Four Football Mocs On Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-American Squads

Four Chattanooga Mocs feature prominently in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America squad. Returning Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year Devonnsha Maxwell and McClendon Curtis are on the first, while Ailym Ford and Ty Boeck come in on the third squad. Maxwell was a first team pick a year. Curtis is following the same track his fellow guard Cole Strange took ... (click for more)

Revamped Vols Set To Open Preseason Camp On Monday

It's one of the most exciting times of the year on Rocky Top as the Tennessee Volunteers football team kicks off preseason camp on Monday morning at Haslam Field, marking the official start of the 2022 season for the Big Orange, led by second-year head coach Josh Heupel . On Sunday afternoon, Heupel, along with offensive coordinator Alex Golesh , defensive coordinator Tim ... (click for more)


