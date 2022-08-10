 Thursday, August 11, 2022 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Immigrant Slabosky Family Found Their Way To The Top Of Cameron Hill

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

  • Slabosky family

  • David, Louis and Annie Slabosky take a pony ride

  • David, Louis and Annie Slabosky pose

  • Molly, Gershon and Mathis Slabosky

  • Many of these students were from Cameron Hill

    - photo by Many

  • David Slabosky was in this class at the Second District School in 1908-1909


Members of the immigrant family the Slaboskys settled in Chattanooga and eventually found themselves at the top of Cameron Hill.

Abe Slabosky and his wife, Rosa Silverman, spent many years in a handsome, two-story brick home at 204 (later 604) Boynton Terrace.

Joe Slabosky lived several places on Cameron Hill, including at 30 East Terrace.

Abe and Joe were among the six children of Eliezer (Louis) Slabosky and Ziveah Rubin, who were married in 1865 at the close of the Civil War. They were originally from Bialstok, Poland.

Louis Slabosky was best known in Chattanooga for his rescue of the Torah scrolls from B'nai Zion Synagogue when it was destroyed by fire in 1902. The synagogue was on Carter Street.

Joe, the oldest, married Alice Chinsky. Merel married Barnett Okin. Rebecca married Max Diamond. Fannie married Morris Slate, Lena married Abraham Edelstein, and Abe married Rosa Silverman.

Louis died in 1910 and his wife in 1923.

By the turn of the century the Slabosky and Silverman saloon was in operation at 317 W. Ninth St. At the time Abe Slabosky was living on Burch Street.

Joe also opened a saloon at 411 W. Ninth. He lived nearby on Fannin Street that was near Carter Street.

Louis Slabosky, who was one of the eight children of Joe Slabosky, was working as a bartender for Max Diamond, whose establishment was at 420 W. Ninth. The Diamonds lived next door.

By 1910, the Slaboskys had turned from the saloon business to the increasingly popular soft drinks. Abe had a soft drink business at 301 W. Ninth. Joe's was at 201 Market St.

Joe had moved into a house at 622 W. Sixth. Also living at this house were his daughter, Esther, who worked for Timothy Dry Goods, and Gussie, who was a clerk at Southern Express. Esther was later a nurse at Highland Sanitarium. Joe's wife, Alice, died in 1911 at the age of 43, leaving him with the houseful of children. There were six daughters and one son.

By 1918, Abe Slabosky had shifted gears once again and was in the entertainment business. He was vice president of the Mutual Amusement Company. Later, he was in charge of the Grand Theatre.

Abe had been able to acquire the fine home on Boynton Terrace, where he and his wife raised their children, David, Annie and Louis. David married Molly Kolodkin, whose home was just down the hill. Annie married Samuel Levine, who lived over a century. Louis married Toby Rabin.

Joe was also at the top of the hill, moving into 30 East Terrace, which was across from Harry McQuade. This was a house that had been built in 1908 and first occupied by James W.W. Smith, the local agent for Atlas Powder Company.

Also enjoying the view from 30 East Terrace were Annie, Esther, who now was a nurse at Highland Sanitarium, Mamie, who was a saleslady at Miller Brothers, Rose, who was a clerk for Morris Slate, and Sadie who worked for Olmsted and Crabtree. Later, Rose for many years was the office manager for the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce.

By 1930, Joe had moved back down the hill to 508 1/2 Pine St., and he lived there for many years.  Joe Slabosky died in 1943. 

David Slabosky, Abe's son, was an operator for WDOD Radio. Later, he was an interviewer for the Tennessee State Employment Service. David Slabosky died in 1988, while Molly Kolodkin Slabosky lived until 2012 when she was 100 years old.

 

 


August 11, 2022

Cleveland School Goes On Lockdown After Distant Gunshot Is Heard

August 11, 2022

Mayor Kelly Endorses Councilwoman Marvene Noel In City Council District 8 Runoff Election

August 11, 2022

Brooke Pippenger Begins Duties As Town Consultant For The Town Of Lookout Mountain, Tn.


A Cleveland, Tn., school went on lockdown on Thursday afternoon after a gunshot was heard. A t approximately 2:34 p.m., the school resource officer at Michigan Avenue Elementary School reported ... (click for more)

City Councilwoman Marvene Noel on Thursday launched her runoff campaign for City Council District 8 outside Carver Community Center with Mayor Tim Kelly present to endorse her. She will ... (click for more)

Brooke Pippenger has begun her duties as the Town Consultant for the Town of Lookout Mountain, Tn. - a role that current Mayor Walker Jones had added to his duties after the retirement of Dwight ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Cleveland School Goes On Lockdown After Distant Gunshot Is Heard

A Cleveland, Tn., school went on lockdown on Thursday afternoon after a gunshot was heard. A t approximately 2:34 p.m., the school resource officer at Michigan Avenue Elementary School reported a distant gunshot was heard by staff members and students, who were outside. As a precaution, the children were brought inside and school was placed on lockdown. Numerous deputies responded ... (click for more)

Mayor Kelly Endorses Councilwoman Marvene Noel In City Council District 8 Runoff Election

City Councilwoman Marvene Noel on Thursday launched her runoff campaign for City Council District 8 outside Carver Community Center with Mayor Tim Kelly present to endorse her. She will be going against protest leader Marie Mott in the Sept. 15 runoff. Ms. Mott was the top votegetter in the primary, but she did not get the necessary more than 50 percent. Mayor Kelly ... (click for more)

Opinion

A City In Search Of A Symbol - And Response

Assurances have been given of a much larger and varied utilization of the 141-acre former Wheland Foundry/U.S. Pipe site, not merely a new stadium for the Chattanooga Lookouts. Discussion of the proposed new stadium for Chattanooga has dominated the use of the dormant site. Additional usages of the property itself as well as “ripple effects” of the development intentionally move ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Freaks Of College Football

It has been almost 20 years since Bruce Feldman, a marvelous sportswriter for theathletic.com and Fox Sports, came up with the idea of identifying the “Freaks” of college football. Wait, being called a freak is a good thing, a very good thing, on a football team. It means you are so strong or so fast or so “athletic” that your own teammates and coaches stand in awe, be it in the ... (click for more)

Sports

WindStone Chosen As Host Site For 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional

Twelve golf facilities across the nation, including WindStone in Ringgold, Ga., have been named host sites for the 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regionals taking place in September. Nearly 200 teams of junior golfers ages 10-17 will enjoy two days of competition. Through PGA Jr. League, kids ages 17 and under learn and play golf on co-ed teams, wear numbered jerseys ... (click for more)

UTC Football Fall Practice Preview

Palpable excitement filled the air this past Tuesday evening at Finley Stadium. As players in various states of undress poured out from a pair of school buses and into the locker room, equipment managers and assistant coaches scurried to set up equipment. The hits of Drake, Future, and other rap stars began to play from the stadium’s loudspeakers as players, now uniformly outfitted ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors