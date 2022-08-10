Police Blotter: Ex-Girlfriend Says Her Possessions Are Missing; Woman Sees Homeless Man Drive Her Car Away

A man on Rotary Drive told police his ex-girlfriend had moved out and had contacted him regarding retrieving her possessions. The woman requested her items be placed “outside on the porch”. The man agreed and placed the items outside near his mailbox. The man showed police the text conversation between the two of them. The text showed the man telling the woman when the items were placed outside, as well as photographs of the exact location of the items. The man sent multiple texts giving the woman opportunity to retrieve her items. The woman said she would have her new boyfriend retrieve her items. The new boyfriend contacted the man the next day at 9 a.m. saying he didn’t see the items. The man said the items were still near the mailbox at 11 a.m. The man said the items were gone when he returned home at 9 p.m., however the woman continues to ask for her items. The man said he is unsure of where her items are as he was away from his home most of that day. The items include but are not limited to: toilet, power tools, clothes, ladder, and misc. items.

* * *

A man on Cooley Street told police he had received email notifications that someone hacked into his email and Facebook account. He also received a notification from The CashApp that someone sent $100 from his account to another. He had posted a picture of his TN ID to a Facebook group called "Chattanooga Job Search" and he believes someone used that information to gain access to his accounts. Police told the man to monitor his credit through one of the three main credit bureau agencies to see if any inquires have taken place. He plans to go to the DMV and change his TN ID number. Police asked him to call back if any further suspicious activity takes place.

* * *

Police were called to a disorder at 2225 Gunbarrel Road where a man was in a verbal argument with his co-workers. The store manager told the man he needed to leave since he was upset. The man then became angry with the manager and began yelling at him. The man went outside to wait for his sister, but when she arrived he didn’t want to leave. After police spoke with the man he agreed to leave with his sister. His sister said she would take him to her house for the night. Police spoke with the manager who said he didn’t want the man trespassed, he just wanted him to leave for the night.

* * *

A woman on Tunnel Boulevard told police she and her boyfriend had been drinking all night and got into an argument. The woman said no physical altercation took place, but she was sick of arguing and wanted it to stop, which is why she called police. The boyfriend said the woman kept arguing and drinking while he was trying to sleep on the couch. Both agreed to stop arguing and that the boyfriend would sleep on the couch. Police noticed that intentions to stop arguing seemed genuine.

* * *

A woman at Hickory Valley Retirement Center at 6705 Ballard Dr. told police a black male driving a black Equinox had followed her to work. She observed the individual sitting at a gas station as she drove by. She said as she parked and got out of the vehicle, the man pulled up behind her and started asking her for her information. The woman reported she kindly told him she was not interested and began recording their interaction. The woman said he finally drove off. She believes her ex-husband, whom she is currently going through a heated divorce with, may have hired this person as a private investigator. The woman said she has been followed before and has had suspicious activities since filing for divorce. She has made other reports, specifically in Catoosa County, with a detective assigned to one.

* * *

A woman told police her car was broken into while parked at the Chattanooga Convention Center’s parking garage at 1150 Carter St. The items stolen belonged to her son.

* * *

A man on Amin Drive told police he got into a verbal argument with an employee who works for him. The man said he wanted a report on file in case the employee attempts to sue him over anything.

* * *

While on routine patrol, police saw a white Mazda sedan parked in the corner of the parking garage at 305 Frazier Ave. The vehicle appeared to have front end damage to the bumper and dark window tint. The vehicle had a TN license plate that came back not on file. Upon running that same license plate on CarFax for police, it came back having previously been registered to a BMW. Police inspected the vehicle further, and in the front passenger floor was an Ohio license plate. The Ohio license plate came back registered to the vehicle that was on scene. The vehicle appeared to have been left in this spot for around two months due to parking stickers that were inside the windshield. At this time there is nothing in NCIC to show that the vehicle or license plates have been stolen.

* * *

The assistant manager of Amigos at 5874 Brainerd Road told police a woman was bothering customers and needed to leave. He said he wanted to criminally trespass the woman if police could locate her. The officer found the woman in the parking lot and informed her that she was officially trespassed from the location.

* * *

A woman at the Embassy Suites at 2321 Lifestyle Way told police someone slashed her rear driver side tire overnight.

* * *

A man called police and said he works at Stuart Heights Baptist Church at 1505 Cloverdale Dr. and he noticed damage on two church buses. One of the buses had damage to the catalytic converter as if someone attempted to cut it out and the other bus had damage to the passenger double door.

* * *

Police were dispatched to N. Hawthorne Street for a verbal disorder between a woman and a man. Both reported it was a verbal argument but the woman demanded the man leave. An officer spoke with another man who is the primary person on the lease who said both the man and woman live there with him and the argument was verbal only. Both agreed to separate for the night.

* * *

A man on Brainerd Road told police he couldn't get his phone to work to contact a rehab facility that had his money. An officer helped the man schedule a transfer through Walmart.

* * *

A man on Tunnel Boulevard told police someone had thrown a rock through his bedroom window. He said he had left home earlier in the day and returned to find his bedroom window broken and a rock on the floor. The man was unable to provide any suspect information or video footage of the incident.

* * *

A woman told police she had come to Elam Lane to walk her dogs. She had left her vehicle with the window down and the key under the floor mat. She said she saw her drive by and the man driving it was a homeless man she has seen hanging out around the Burlington department store where she works. She didn’t know the man’s name. Later the car was recovered by Putnam County Sheriff's Office in Cookeville. The owner was notified by dispatch and was clear on where to recover her car.