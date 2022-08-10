Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, OSCAR RAHEEM
109 MODERN WAY CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AYALA, HUNTER
3580 BUCHANNAN ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BALDWIN, TREVOR JORDAN
5110 ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE
4702 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
BURK, STEVE ALAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURKS, SHAQUILLE MONIQUE
3711 PIROLA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101235
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INDECENCY
CHAMBERS, TIMOTHY ALEXANDER
3363 DOUGS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
COOK, JACOB SCOTT
4491 PALEMINO DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CURTIN, SAMANTHA J
133 RALPH ST.
DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DAVIS, PAUL ALLEN
9157 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DESHIELDS, SAMUEL DREW
2318 LYNDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNN, DAMMON EVON
2475 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
EXUM, HUNTER AUSTIN
1329 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
FISHER, DEMETRICE D
5123 WOODLAND VIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FLETCHER, TERESA NICOLE
2516 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073606
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
GAY, LAKISHA LENISE
506 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113230
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON
843 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY - FTA
GRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER
6021 BEEZY HOLLOW LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GREENWOOD, ASHLEY KAYE
5325 DAUGHTERY FERRY ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GULLION, WENDELL ERROL
141 DUSTIN LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GURLEY, JAMES
1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HANKS, BRANDON LEE
6026 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
HARDIN, STEPHANIE J
7708 TIPPI LN OOLTEWAH, 373639273
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARPER, ALEXANDER ARTHUR
4 BATTERY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARRIS, ASHLEY NICOLE
4790 FOREST WOOD LN APT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARRIS, TERRANCE ANQUAN
2100 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374065204
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
HEATON, MICHAEL A
807 CHEROKEE TRL ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN
1309 DARLENE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE
9809 LEVEL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HIGGINS, KERI REBECCA
1198 HENDRIX ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JACKSON, ALLEN TAYLOR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, KAWANNA NICHELLE
5041 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112540
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
JOHNSTON, THOMAS MATTHEW
168 COUNTY ROAD 384 NOITA, 37826
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, JESSICA RENEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
KELLEY, GALAN DEMETRIUS
4516 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KERNS, MISTY DIANE
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT 20 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
KEY, ALLISON RENEE
2550 VANCE AVE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEDFORD, WILLIAM REX
2404 BRIGGS AVENUE APT B RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST
MCKINLEY, QWESS A
7301 EAST BRAINERD RD APT B15 CHATTANOOGA, 374213011
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
MEJIA, CARLOS
1713 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC
3200 STATE HIGHWAY 58 S GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MITCHELL, TALISHA YNETTE
2416 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSES
RAMSEY, MARLIN DEMTRIUS
7159 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214000
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RODEN, TRAVIS JAMES
422 HUDSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR
9010 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 373416913
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STATON, KANIKA LASHA
1727 DOTSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TAYLOR, ROBERT WILLIAM
1810 PARKWAY DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37506
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMAS, HALLIE MICHELLE
6223 MASSENGLE HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT THEFT OF PROPERTY)
TIMMONS, GAVIN LEBRON
2111 WILSON STREEET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
TURNER, TIFFANY CAMILLE
509 MONTCLEAR DR ROSSVILE, 20741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATKINS, JOSEPH CORNELUSE
874 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CRIMINAL ATTEMPT POSSESSION
WILLIAMS, EDGAR LEBRON
1991 DELOW STREET ATLANTA, 30311
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VEHICULAR ASSAULT