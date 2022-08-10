Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, OSCAR RAHEEM

109 MODERN WAY CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



AYALA, HUNTER

3580 BUCHANNAN ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BALDWIN, TREVOR JORDAN

5110 ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE

4702 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



BURK, STEVE ALAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURKS, SHAQUILLE MONIQUE

3711 PIROLA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101235

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INDECENCY



CHAMBERS, TIMOTHY ALEXANDER

3363 DOUGS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



COOK, JACOB SCOTT

4491 PALEMINO DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



CURTIN, SAMANTHA J

133 RALPH ST.

DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDAVIS, PAUL ALLEN9157 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DESHIELDS, SAMUEL DREW2318 LYNDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DUNN, DAMMON EVON2475 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENTEXUM, HUNTER AUSTIN1329 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SFISHER, DEMETRICE D5123 WOODLAND VIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTFLETCHER, TERESA NICOLE2516 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073606Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYGAY, LAKISHA LENISE506 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113230Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTGETER, MARQUELL LEBRON843 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY - FTAGRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER6021 BEEZY HOLLOW LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGREENWOOD, ASHLEY KAYE5325 DAUGHTERY FERRY ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREGULLION, WENDELL ERROL141 DUSTIN LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARGURLEY, JAMES1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHANKS, BRANDON LEE6026 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)HARDIN, STEPHANIE J7708 TIPPI LN OOLTEWAH, 373639273Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTHARPER, ALEXANDER ARTHUR4 BATTERY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHARRIS, ASHLEY NICOLE4790 FOREST WOOD LN APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHARRIS, TERRANCE ANQUAN2100 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374065204Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SHEATON, MICHAEL A807 CHEROKEE TRL ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTHELTON, MICHAEL SEAN1309 DARLENE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTHERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE9809 LEVEL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARHIGGINS, KERI REBECCA1198 HENDRIX ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYJACKSON, ALLEN TAYLORHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JACKSON, KAWANNA NICHELLE5041 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112540Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYJOHNSTON, THOMAS MATTHEW168 COUNTY ROAD 384 NOITA, 37826Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, JESSICA RENEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTKELLEY, GALAN DEMETRIUS4516 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTKERNS, MISTY DIANE8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT 20 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYKEY, ALLISON RENEE2550 VANCE AVE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEDFORD, WILLIAM REX2404 BRIGGS AVENUE APT B RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARRESTMCKINLEY, QWESS A7301 EAST BRAINERD RD APT B15 CHATTANOOGA, 374213011Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDACCESSORY AFTER THE FACTCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSMCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGEVADING ARRESTMEJIA, CARLOS1713 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC3200 STATE HIGHWAY 58 S GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARMITCHELL, TALISHA YNETTE2416 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUVIOLATION OF PROBATION(UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESRAMSEY, MARLIN DEMTRIUS7159 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214000Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONRODEN, TRAVIS JAMES422 HUDSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR9010 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 373416913Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STATON, KANIKA LASHA1727 DOTSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARTAYLOR, ROBERT WILLIAM1810 PARKWAY DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37506Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHOMAS, HALLIE MICHELLE6223 MASSENGLE HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT THEFT OF PROPERTY)TIMMONS, GAVIN LEBRON2111 WILSON STREEET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERTURNER, TIFFANY CAMILLE509 MONTCLEAR DR ROSSVILE, 20741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WATKINS, JOSEPH CORNELUSE874 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(CRIMINAL ATTEMPT POSSESSIONWILLIAMS, EDGAR LEBRON1991 DELOW STREET ATLANTA, 30311Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION VEHICULAR ASSAULT