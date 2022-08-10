 Wednesday, August 10, 2022 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, OSCAR RAHEEM 
109 MODERN WAY CHATSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

AYALA, HUNTER 
3580 BUCHANNAN ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BALDWIN, TREVOR JORDAN 
5110 ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE 
4702 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

BURK, STEVE ALAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURKS, SHAQUILLE MONIQUE 
3711 PIROLA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101235 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INDECENCY

CHAMBERS, TIMOTHY ALEXANDER 
3363 DOUGS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

COOK, JACOB SCOTT 
4491 PALEMINO DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CURTIN, SAMANTHA J 
133 RALPH ST.

DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DAVIS, PAUL ALLEN 
9157 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DESHIELDS, SAMUEL DREW 
2318 LYNDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNN, DAMMON EVON 
2475 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

EXUM, HUNTER AUSTIN 
1329 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

FISHER, DEMETRICE D 
5123 WOODLAND VIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FLETCHER, TERESA NICOLE 
2516 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073606 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

GAY, LAKISHA LENISE 
506 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113230 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON 
843 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY - FTA

GRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER 
6021 BEEZY HOLLOW LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GREENWOOD, ASHLEY KAYE 
5325 DAUGHTERY FERRY ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

GULLION, WENDELL ERROL 
141 DUSTIN LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GURLEY, JAMES 
1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HANKS, BRANDON LEE 
6026 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

HARDIN, STEPHANIE J 
7708 TIPPI LN OOLTEWAH, 373639273 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARPER, ALEXANDER ARTHUR 
4 BATTERY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HARRIS, ASHLEY NICOLE 
4790 FOREST WOOD LN APT A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HARRIS, TERRANCE ANQUAN 
2100 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374065204 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

HEATON, MICHAEL A 
807 CHEROKEE TRL ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN 
1309 DARLENE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE 
9809 LEVEL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HIGGINS, KERI REBECCA 
1198 HENDRIX ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JACKSON, ALLEN TAYLOR 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, KAWANNA NICHELLE 
5041 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112540 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

JOHNSTON, THOMAS MATTHEW 
168 COUNTY ROAD 384 NOITA, 37826 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, JESSICA RENEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT

KELLEY, GALAN DEMETRIUS 
4516 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KERNS, MISTY DIANE 
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT 20 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

KEY, ALLISON RENEE 
2550 VANCE AVE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEDFORD, WILLIAM REX 
2404 BRIGGS AVENUE APT B RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST

MCKINLEY, QWESS A 
7301 EAST BRAINERD RD APT B15 CHATTANOOGA, 374213011 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST

MEJIA, CARLOS 
1713 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC 
3200 STATE HIGHWAY 58 S GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MITCHELL, TALISHA YNETTE 
2416 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSES

RAMSEY, MARLIN DEMTRIUS 
7159 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214000 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RODEN, TRAVIS JAMES 
422 HUDSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR 
9010 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 373416913 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STATON, KANIKA LASHA 
1727 DOTSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TAYLOR, ROBERT WILLIAM 
1810 PARKWAY DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37506 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THOMAS, HALLIE MICHELLE 
6223 MASSENGLE HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT THEFT OF PROPERTY)

TIMMONS, GAVIN LEBRON 
2111 WILSON STREEET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

TURNER, TIFFANY CAMILLE 
509 MONTCLEAR DR ROSSVILE, 20741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATKINS, JOSEPH CORNELUSE 
874 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CRIMINAL ATTEMPT POSSESSION

WILLIAMS, EDGAR LEBRON 
1991 DELOW STREET ATLANTA, 30311 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VEHICULAR ASSAULT


August 10, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 9, 2022

Man, 43, Ejected From Jeep After Rear-Ending Vehicle On Brainerd Road

August 9, 2022

Man Fires Gun At Cleveland Walmart; Extra Officers Needed To Get Him Into Custody


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, OSCAR RAHEEM 109 MODERN WAY CHATSWORTH, 30705 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR ... (click for more)

A 43-year-old man was ejected from the Jeep he was driving following a crash on Brainerd Road on Tuesday night. At 8:48 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the scene. Police located the ... (click for more)

A man fired a gun at the Cleveland Walmart on Tuesday afternoon, then officers had to use a taser on him and additional officers to get him into custody. At 5:06 p.m., the Cleveland Police ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, OSCAR RAHEEM 109 MODERN WAY CHATSWORTH, 30705 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR AYALA, HUNTER 3580 BUCHANNAN ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BALDWIN, TREVOR JORDAN 5110 ELDRIDGE ... (click for more)

Man, 43, Ejected From Jeep After Rear-Ending Vehicle On Brainerd Road

A 43-year-old man was ejected from the Jeep he was driving following a crash on Brainerd Road on Tuesday night. At 8:48 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the scene. Police located the driver of a Jeep who had been ejected from the vehicle. He was suffering from non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police were advised the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rest In Peace, Larry Wallace

Athens and Tennessee lost a great friend and a long-time public servant when Larry Wallace passed away Saturday afternoon. The 1962 McMinn County High School graduate started his lifetime law enforcement career with the Athens Police Department in 1964. He joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 1967 and was appointed as a special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Alabama Picked No. 1 In Coaches’ Poll

When Alabama football coach Nick Saban described last year’s season as a “rebuilding effort,” it triggered a lot of good-natured laughter throughout college sports. After all, the Crimson Tide just won 13 games and the SEC championship game before losing the national title game to Georgia. As if to underscore such greatness, this year’s Alabama team has just been chosen by the AFCA ... (click for more)

Sports

Montgomery Snaps Lookouts' Winning Streak

Spirits were high and optimism was flowing at AT&T Field on Tuesday prior to the series opener between the Chattanooga Lookouts and the Montgomery Biscuits. After all, the Lookouts had beaten the Birmingham Barons five of six times on the road and had won seven of their last 10 games and three in a row. But all of that optimism was dampened in a hurry when second baseman ... (click for more)

Up-Tempo Pace In Full Force During Vols' First Preseason Scrimmage

Tennessee football completed its first scrimmage of preseason camp on Tuesday morning in Neyland Stadium as the Volunteers worked multiple situations in nearly 100 plays. An up-tempo offense was in full effect during the live, full-padded scrimmage that saw sixth-year senior quarterback Hendon Hooker toss multiple touchdowns, including one to tight end Jacob Warren . "We ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors