Rhea Commission Approves Budget With No Tax Increase: County To Get Full Internet Service

Wednesday, August 10, 2022
The Rhea County Commission passed this year’s $70.5 million budget without raising taxes. The first reading was held in a special called meeting with the county keeping the current rate of $2.2548 per $100 tax levy. A second reading will be held next Tuesday at the regular commission meeting.
 
But the meeting almost started out with some fireworks.
 
Jack Kauffman, unsuccessful candidate for the 4th District Commission seat, came into the office of County Finance Director Kelley Morgan and started loud complaints about the commissioners.
 
Chairman and county executive-elect Jim Vincent requested Sheriff Mike Neal to provide some deputies to keep the meeting in order.
 
Shortly after three deputies arrived, Kauffman left the commission meeting.
 
The budget was presented by Budget Committee Chairman Rusty Rogers, who praised all of the county officials and the school board for keeping the budget within limits even though there have been large increases in the cost of goods and services from inflation.
 
The County Commissioners also voted to enter into contract with Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative Fiber and Spring City Cable in providing high speed fiber optic service to the county.
 
“This came up during the COVID-19 epidemic when schools were shut down, “said Chairman Vincent.
He said around 40 percent or so of the students did not have Internet for us in keeping up
on their lessons.
 
He said, “The parents were shuttling the kids to grandparents, aunts and uncles and friends who had Internet so the kids could keep up. And I need to thank our school system for doing such a good job in trying to keep the schools open during this time. They did a great job on this.”
 
He said the funding for this will come from the American Rescue Plan Act that the county has and from grants the state has awarded to both BTC Fiber and Spring City Cable.
 
Chairman Vincent urged commissioners to approve the contracts with the two local companies as the grants must be in Nashville by the last day of August.
 
He said, “We have worked out a deal to have local store fronts versus calling 1 800 Taiwan." He was referring to Spectrum which services most of the Dayton area. Spectrum at one time had a local store in Rhea County but closed it many years ago.
 
Chairman Vincent said he tried to negotiate with Spectrum to get a store front and some other concessions for them to bring fiber optics into the county but they wouldn’t budge on them.
 
“At most they were only going to service people who didn’t have Internet. Bledsoe will come in and even if they have Internet but a low service rate will hook them up also. This will increase the number of people that will be served in the county."
 
Commissioner Bill Hollin brought up the point that the map that BTC Fiber provided didn’t show the Five Points community or Garrison Road.
 
“It doesn’t show out Highway 60 or Five Point Road. And it doesn’t have the some 300 homes in the Five Points subdivision,' he said.
 
A member of the audience, Michelle Horton, said that she is not serviced by Spectrum and they want an outrageous amount to do so.
 
Chairman Vincent reassured the commissioners and audience that “anybody who is unserved or even underserved, we will be able to get the fiber optics to them.”
 
The county has been negotiating with Spectrum for several months to come in to provide fiber optic service to the county. During the several meetings that were held on the matter officials said "horror stories emerged of people with a line going right in front of their residence and not able to get connected without paying thousands of dollars or of having the service and getting poor usage." Many pointed out that if something happened with the equipment that they had to have it shipped to them from the 800 service number by FedEx and they would be without Internet and phone service for days. And returning the equipment to either Cleveland or taking it to FedEx in Chattanooga was also a burden.
 
Commissioner Jim Reed made the motion with a second by Commissioner Dunn to approve the contract with Spring City Cable. All commissioners voted yes.
 
It was different with the contract for BTC Fiber. Commissioner Rusty Rogers made the motion with a second by commissioner Billy Thedford to approve the contract with BTC Fiber. Commissioner Hollin was the only commissioner to vote no on the motion. The other eight commissioners voted yes.

Police Blotter: Ex-Girlfriend Says Her Possessions Are Missing; Woman Sees Homeless Man Drive Her Car Away

Tennessee Supreme Court Selects Jonathan Skrmetti As Attorney General

Police Blotter: Ex-Girlfriend Says Her Possessions Are Missing; Woman Sees Homeless Man Drive Her Car Away

A man on Rotary Drive told police his ex-girlfriend had moved out and had contacted him regarding retrieving her possessions. The woman requested her items be placed “outside on the porch”. The man agreed and placed the items outside near his mailbox. The man showed police the text conversation between the two of them. The text showed the man telling the woman when the items were ... (click for more)

Tennessee Supreme Court Selects Jonathan Skrmetti As Attorney General

The Tennessee Supreme Court has selected Jonathan Skrmetti to serve as the state’s next Attorney General and Reporter. From 2018 to late 2021, attorney Skrmetti was the chief deputy attorney general in the Attorney General’s Office, where he managed approximately 160 attorneys in 15 litigating divisions and served as a negotiator in the $26 billion multi-state opioid settlement. ... (click for more)

Rest In Peace, Larry Wallace

Athens and Tennessee lost a great friend and a long-time public servant when Larry Wallace passed away Saturday afternoon. The 1962 McMinn County High School graduate started his lifetime law enforcement career with the Athens Police Department in 1964. He joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 1967 and was appointed as a special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Alabama Picked No. 1 In Coaches’ Poll

When Alabama football coach Nick Saban described last year’s season as a “rebuilding effort,” it triggered a lot of good-natured laughter throughout college sports. After all, the Crimson Tide just won 13 games and the SEC championship game before losing the national title game to Georgia. As if to underscore such greatness, this year’s Alabama team has just been chosen by the AFCA ... (click for more)

Hash Leads UTC Soccer To Win Over MTSU

Chattanooga’s Shelby Hash battled through the Middle Tennessee defense Tuesday night twice to give the Mocs a 2-1 win over the Blue Raiders in preseason women’s soccer action. The two teams battled to a draw in the first of three 30-minute periods at the Dean A. Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium. In the 43 rd minute of the match, Hash fought off the defense, pushing the ball through ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Rusty's Ready To Go

As the Chattanooga Mocs open their fourth season under head coach Rusty Wright, there is an air of excitement and high expectations. The Mocs are the pre-season favorites to win the Southern Conference Championship as well as being ranked 12th in the polls before the season gets underway. That's pretty good for a guy who has more than paid his dues since he graduated from UTC in ... (click for more)


