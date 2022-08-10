New Dates Set For Walker County Millage Rate Hearings

Due to an advertising issue, Walker County officials are making a change to the public hearing schedule required before the Walker County Board of Commissioners can establish a new millage rate.

Most notably, the two public hearings originally scheduled for Thursday have been rescheduled and will now take place on Aug. 25.





Public hearings on the millage rate will now take place on the following dates/times and locations:



Thursday, Aug. 25 at 8 a.m. - Walker County Civic Center (10052 Hwy 27, Rock Spring)

25 at 8 a.m. - Walker County Civic Center (10052 Hwy 27, Rock Spring) Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m. - Walker County Courthouse Annex III (201 S Main St., LaFayette)

Thursday, Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. - Walker County Courthouse Annex III (201 S Main St., LaFayette)

The millage rate will also now be set at a called Board of Commissioners meeting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1.