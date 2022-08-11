Police Blotter: Woman Scammed Of $600 Deposit For Cat On Facebook; Woman Says Man Slashed Her Tires

A woman told police she had put a down payment of $600 on a cat with a Visa gift card on Facebook. The woman drove down from Kentucky to pick up the cat from an address on Flynn Street and when she got there a black male answered the door and he didn't know anything about a cat. The woman believes that she was scammed. An officer did some research on the name and DOB the suspect used and couldn’t find anyone with that information. The woman had a Facebook picture of the suspect but unknown if it's a real picture or not. The woman knows she is out the $600 but she wanted to make a report about the incident.

* * *

A man on Tunnel Boulevard told police someone had thrown a rock through his bedroom window. He said he had left home earlier in the day and returned to find his bedroom window broken and a rock on the floor. The man was unable to provide any suspect information or video footage of the incident.

* * *

An officer noticed a man who appeared to be bothering people at the horseshoe in front of the Tennessee Aquarium at 1 Broad St. As the officer was watching the man, a woman approached the officer and said the man had stolen her husband’s backpack and was currently wearing it. The man was wearing a backpack. The officer approached the man and inquired about the backpack. He said he thought it was his and he removed it and sat it on the ground. The backpack was returned to the woman’s husband and the officer asked if they wanted to press charges or make a report. He didn’t want a report or charges made because he got his backpack back. The officer informed the suspicious man that his behavior was borderline disorderly conduct and suggested that he should leave the area of the Tennessee Aquarium at the request of their security. He agreed and proceeded to leave on foot heading south on Broad Street.

* * *

A woman on Mountain Creek Road told police her mother had bought her a pistol many years ago, and that it had become rusted and damaged. She no longer wanted the weapon and wanted CPD to take it. An officer ran the pistol through NCIC and found it has no record. The officer will submit it to Property.

* * *

A man at Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road told police sometime between 4 and 4:30 p.m. someone broke the rear passenger window of his Chevrolet while it was parked in the parking lot and stole his property.

* * *

A woman on Mountain View Drive told police someone called her and scammed her into sending the information of four $500 Nordstrom gift cards. After she realized it was a scam, she contacted Nordstrom and was able to get one of the cards canceled and returned to her on another gift card. The woman was able to get an order canceled that was placed online with another one of the gift cards and anticipates another $500 gift card being returned to her.

* * *

A woman on N. Hawthorne Street wanted another woman to leave her house. Police asked the second woman to leave and she did.

* * *

A man and woman on Hollyberry Lane told police they were involved in a verbal disorder. There was no evidence to suggest otherwise. Both agreed to separate.

* * *

While on patrol, an officer discovered a suspicious silver Jeep Patriot parked and locked in the back parking lot of the YMCA at 4138 Hixson Pike. The officer checked the vehicle's tag against records and found it didn’t come back on file. The officer checked the vehicle's VIN against records and found that the vehicle was not stolen and was registered to a woman in Ooltewah. The officer didn’t see anything suspicious inside the vehicle and it was secure. There were no keys seen inside the Jeep.

* * *

A man told police his car was damaged in the parking lot at 150 Browns Ferry Road and he wanted a report of the incident. He said the driver of a box truck swiped his vehicle and both had agreed to handle the damages without getting insurance involved. The driver of the box truck agreed to pay for the damage but was not on scene. He had written down his information for the first man. The man didn’t want to make a crash report.

* * *

A woman on 6th Avenue Court told police someone was knocking on her door causing a disorder. The man knocking told police he was just trying to pick up his property. The woman placed the man’s property in the hallway where he was able to collect his items and leave the area without incident.

* * *

A woman at Orange Theory Fitness at 7407 Igou Gap Road told police her car had been broken into and items stolen. She arrived at 6:14 a.m. for her fitness class and, when she exited the class at 7:14 a.m., she noticed the window broken out and her wallet with credit cards, $50 cash, and a prescription for medication for her son was gone. The woman later called in to add her father's checkbook with First Bank to the property stolen. She said checks have been written from the checkbook. She understands that a separate report for forged checks will have to be made with detailed information regarding the checks illegally written. She called back again and said an officer in the Fraud Department called her and asked her to find out where a check for $1,800 was drawn from on her father’s First Bank account. She spoke to the bank and they told her that they could not tell where the check was cashed, but that it cleared the bank payable to a certain woman.

* * *

A woman on Lake Haven Drive told police her car was stolen during the night. She said the suspects went into an unlocked BMW in her carport and took the key fob to another one of her vehicles, a Nissan Rogue, and stole that one. She captured the incident on her home security camera. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen. Later police responded to a large crowd gathering on Tunnel Boulevard. Police saw the Nissan Rogue sitting in the back corner. The vehicle was confirmed stolen by dispatch. Dispatch tried multiple times to notify the owner. The vehicle was recovered on Tunnel Boulevard. Don Yates Wrecker Services towed the vehicle back to their lot and the vehicle was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A man on Lake Resort Drive told police someone ransacked the inside of his 2012 BMW X6 and stole three items. He says he believes his vehicle was locked, but found no damage to it.

* * *

A woman on Wilson Street told police a man had slashed her tire. Police saw a small cut in the rear passenger tire. The woman said she hadn’t talked to the man in a few days, but she saw him the day before wearing a blue tank top and shorts. She didn’t want to press charges, just wanted to report the incident. She didn’t have current insurance on the car. The woman later called in saying she observed another tire (the front, passenger tire) had also been cut.