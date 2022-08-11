County Mayor-Elect Weston Wamp Announces Members Of Transition Team

Hamilton County Mayor-Elect Weston Wamp on Thursday announced the members of his transition

team. Mr. Wamp will take office as the fourth county mayor in Hamilton County history on Sept. 1



Members are:

- Kyle Bryant, (co-chair), partner, Market Street Partners

- Nick Macco (co-chair), founder, Legacybox

- Kelly Arnold, M.D., founder, Clinica Medicos

- Alexis Bogo, president, Hamico

- Sheila Boyington, president, Thinking Media; Board Chair, Erlanger Health System

- Wayne Cropp, of counsel, Baker Donelson

- Cory Gearrin, nine-year MLB professional baseball player, MLBPA Executive Committee

- Kelly Simmons, captain (ret.), Chattanooga Fire Department

- Dank Hawkins, community leader

- John Healy, partner, Wolftever Development

- Sudave Mendiratta, M.D., chair, Emergency Medicine, Erlanger Health System

- David Roddy, chief of police (ret.), Chattanooga Police Department

- Krystal Scarbrough, principal, Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts

- Joe Smith, founder, Y-CAP; Hamilton County School Board member

- Kenny Smith, ret. training director, Chattanooga Electrical JATC, Former Hamilton County

School Board chair

- Aaron Webb, of counsel, Hall Booth Smith, P.C.



“I’m honored to be surrounded by this incredible cross-section of Hamilton County leaders as

we prepare for county government’s first full transition in 28 years,” said Mayor-Elect Wamp. “We will lean on their multidisciplinary expertise to evaluate key areas of county government and make

recommendations that will inform our administration in the months to come.”