County Mayor-Elect Weston Wamp Announces Members Of Transition Team

Hamilton County Mayor-Elect Weston Wamp on Thursday announced the members of his transition
team. Mr. Wamp will take office as the fourth county mayor in Hamilton County history on Sept. 1
Members are:
- Kyle Bryant, (co-chair), partner, Market Street Partners
- Nick Macco (co-chair), founder, Legacybox
- Kelly Arnold, M.D., founder, Clinica Medicos
- Alexis Bogo, president, Hamico
- Sheila Boyington, president, Thinking Media; Board Chair, Erlanger Health System
- Wayne Cropp, of counsel, Baker Donelson
- Cory Gearrin, nine-year MLB professional baseball player, MLBPA Executive Committee
- Kelly Simmons, captain (ret.), Chattanooga Fire Department
- Dank Hawkins, community leader
- John Healy, partner, Wolftever Development
- Sudave Mendiratta, M.D., chair, Emergency Medicine, Erlanger Health System
- David Roddy, chief of police (ret.), Chattanooga Police Department
- Krystal Scarbrough, principal, Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts
- Joe Smith, founder, Y-CAP; Hamilton County School Board member
- Kenny Smith, ret. training director, Chattanooga Electrical JATC, Former Hamilton County
School Board chair
- Aaron Webb, of counsel, Hall Booth Smith, P.C.
“I’m honored to be surrounded by this incredible cross-section of Hamilton County leaders as
we prepare for county government’s first full transition in 28 years,” said Mayor-Elect Wamp. “We will lean on their multidisciplinary expertise to evaluate key areas of county government and make
recommendations that will inform our administration in the months to come.”