Mayor Kelly Endorses Councilwoman Marvene Noel In City Council District 8 Runoff Election

City Councilwoman Marvene Noel on Thursday launched her runoff campaign for City Council District 8 outside Carver Community Center with Mayor Tim Kelly present to endorse her.

She will be going against protest leader Marie Mott in the Sept. 15 runoff. Ms. Mott was the top votegetter in the primary, but she did not get the necessary more than 50 percent.

Mayor Kelly said, “She’s a worker, a fighter, and someone who has given a lot of time in service to her community. When it comes to doing the real work that it takes to bridge the gaps in our city, she’s one of the few who are willing to put in what it takes to get things done.”

Her campaign said, "As a long-time East Chattanooga community leader, Marvene Noel has dedicated herself to the needs of her neighbors. Through her role as Councilwoman, she has been able to further her work to move District 8’s communities forward. She wants to continue to focus on issues impacting our communities: economic growth and development, affordable housing for our residents, strengthening our neighborhoods, and keeping them safe."

Ms. Noel said, “Now is the time to change the narrative. It is time for District 8 to become a strong, thriving community for all generations. It is time for growth in all of District 8.”

Councilwoman Noel said she has received the endorsements of multiple community stakeholders: Mayor Tim Kelly, Gerald Mason, Representative Yusuf Hakeem, Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley, Councilman Isiah Hester, Bishop Kevin Adams, Franklin and Tresa McCallie, Pastor Ernest Reid, Former Councilman Moses Freeman, Olga DeKlein, Ginny Kelly, School Board Representative Tiffanie Robinson, James Moreland, Ken Smith, Commissioner Katherlyn Geter, Freddie and Princess Brooks, Donut Williams, and the International Association of Fire Fighters.

Here is the Facebook Live video of the press conference: https://fb.watch/eR36CIrIAy/





