Couple Shot In Hixson As They Lay In Bed Early Thursday Morning

Chattanooga Police said two people were shot early Thursday morning as they lay in bed at their residence in Hixson.

At 1:30 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at 4900 Lavender Trail.

Police were advised that two people suffering from non-life threatening injuries had driven themselves to a local hospital for treatment. They were a man 22 and a woman 26.

It is believed the suspect gained entry into the home and shot the victims. Police were advised that the victims were in bed when they were shot.

Police are working to establish suspect leads, but there is no immediate indication this was a random attack, it was stated.