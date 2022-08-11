Many New County Officeholders To Be Sworn In On Sept. 1 At The Convention Center

New Hamilton County officeholders will be sworn in on Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. at the Convention Center.

There will be some big changes in several key offices.

Weston Wamp is the new county mayor, and his sister Coty Wamp is the new district attorney.

Austin Garrett, who has served as chief deputy to Sheriff Jim Hammond, will be installed as sheriff.

There will be many new faces on the County Commission, which is increasing from nine to 11 seats. Returnees include Warren Mackey, David Sharpe, Chip Baker, Ken Smith and Steve Highlander. Joe Graham and Greg Beck are going back on the panel after earlier election setbacks. New members are Jeff Eversole, Mike Chauncey, Lee Helton and Gene-o Shipley.

Incumbent County School Board members Joe Smith and Karista Mosley Jones will be sworn in along with Ben Connor, Faye Robinson, Larry Grohn and Jill Black.

Returning to county posts will be County Clerk Bill Knowles, Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean, Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry, Trustee Bill Hullander, Juvenile Court Clerk Gary Behler, Assessor Marty Haynes and Register Marc Gravitt.

Larry Ables won a General Sessions Court judgeship, and Mike Dumitru is a new Circuit Court judge.