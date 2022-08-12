Buses With Immigrants From Texas Regularly Pass Through Chattanooga

Buses with immigrants sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to Washington, D.C., and New York City apparently pass through Chattanooga regularly.

Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross on Thursday told of an encounter with a Texas bus of immigrants at Trenton.

On Friday, two Texas buses were at the Comfort Inn and Suites on Brown's Ferry Road by I-24 in Lookout Valley.

The buses had a bar code marked US Capitol.

A desk clerk said the Texas buses stop by often.

She said the drivers rest at the hotel, while the passengers remain on the bus.