Buses With Migrants From Texas Regularly Pass Through Chattanooga; City Says Migrants Are Legally Seeking Asylum

Buses with migrants sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to Washington, D.C., and New York City apparently pass through Chattanooga regularly.

Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross on Thursday told of an encounter with a Texas bus of immigrants at Trenton.

On Friday, two Texas buses were at the Comfort Inn and Suites on Brown's Ferry Road by I-24 in Lookout Valley.

The buses had a bar code marked US Capitol.

A desk clerk said the Texas buses stop by often.

She said the drivers rest at the hotel, while the passengers remain on the bus.

Joda Thongnopnua, chief of staff for the city, said, "We are aware that Chattanooga is apparently a stopping point for charter buses sent by the state of Texas to the East Coast carrying migrants following the legal process of asylum. We are coordinating a multi-agency response to ensure these individuals are able to connect with their families and safely arrive at their final destinations. This administration will respond with compassion to vulnerable people fleeing extremely difficult circumstances.





"It’s important to understand that these are migrants who have been screened by the Department of Homeland Security and are legally seeking asylum - which is a protected legal status."