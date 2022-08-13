Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



a. 2022-0150 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 6860 and 6874 Standifer Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)b. 2022-0159 V2 Design Group, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-2 Light Industrial Zone to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial Mixed Use Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 823 Dallas Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-2 Light Industrial Zone to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial Mixed Use Zone. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)c. 2022-0165 Tigner Estate LLC c/o MAP Engineers, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2730 Cannon Avenue and four (4) unaddressed properties in the 2700 block of Cannon Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)d. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V, Zone Regulations, Division 15, C-3 Central Business District by deleting in entirety Division 15A, Applicable C-3 Standards for properties rezoned to C-3 after July 13, 2021.e. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V, Zone Regulations, Division 14, UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, Section 38-208, Building Height and Mass; Section 38-212, Auto Oriented Uses; Section 38-213, Appeals from the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission; and Division 16, C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, Section 38-253, Maximum Building Height Deviation.f. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article IV, General Regulations, to delete in its entirety Section 38-32, Lot Size, Lot Frontage, Setback not to be reduced exception and renumbering the sections appropriately.POLICEg. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 16, Article IV, Section 16-60; Sections 16-61(d) and 16-61(e); Section 16-63; Sections 16-64(c) through 16-64(g); and Section 16-66 relating to the Police Advisory and Review Committee.VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2022-0149 Bean Bowl, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1200 Judd Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Deferred to 08-16-2022)2022-0149 Bean Bowl, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1200 Judd Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0149 Bean Bowl, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1200 Judd Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2022-0170 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1023 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff) (Deferred to 08-16-2022)2022-0170 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1023 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0170 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1023 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2022-0171 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1100 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff) (Deferred to 08-16-2022)2022-0171 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1100 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0171 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1100 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution confirming the appointment of Cody Harvey to the Head Start Governing Board for District 4, with a term beginning August 16, 2022, and ending August 16, 2024. (District 4)FIREb. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Fire Department to accept $1.5 million from Hamilton County, to be received into the Regional Training Center Capital Fund, to be matched with additional Fiscal Year 2024 City funding, toward the completion of construction of a fire training tower on the Chattanooga Fire and Police Training Center site.HUMAN RESOURCESc. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an agreement with 22nd Century Technologies, Inc. for temporary employment services for a four (4) year blanket contract, with an estimated annual expenditure of $2 million.MAYOR’S OFFICEd. A resolution to confirm the Mayor's appointment of Anna Taylor to a three-year term beginning on August 16, 2022, and ending August 16, 2025, on the Library Board of Directors.PARKS & PUBLIC WORKSPublic Workse. A resolution authorizing the purchase of two Skylift 200 heavy-duty vehicle lifts using Sourcewell Contract 013020-SKI for the new Solid Waste and Recycle Facility from Heavy Duty Lift and Equipment, in the amount of $334,399.76.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, AUGUST 23, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).3. Special Presentations.Proclamation - Hurst UMC 100th Anniversary Recognition - Little League Champions Presented by Councilwoman Jenny Hill4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PLANNINGa. 2022-0149 Bean Bowl, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1200 Judd Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0149 Bean Bowl, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1200 Judd Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0149 Bean Bowl, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1200 Judd Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2022-0170 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1023 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)2022-0170 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1023 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0170 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1023 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2022-0171 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1100 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)2022-0171 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1100 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0171 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1100 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)6. Ordinances - First Reading: PLANNINGa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V, Zoning Regulations, Division 1, R-1 Residential Zone, Section 38-44, Height and Area Regulations, (7) minimum suburban infill lot frontage and setback, and to amend Division 30, urban infill lot compatibility option. (Deferred from 08-09-2022)PARKS & PUBLIC WORKS Public Worksf. MR-2022-0128 Lisa Davis (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of a right-of-way located in the 1000 block of Winthrop Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for approval by Public Works)MR-2022-0126 James Farmer (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of a right-of-way located in the 500 block of Crewdson Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for approval by Public Works)MR-2022-0152 Dennis C. Potter (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way between 7757 and 7759 Igou Gap Road, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for approval by Public Works)MR-2022-0134 Jaramillo Gilberto Para (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of a right-of-way located in the 1600 block of Rossville Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for approval by Public Works)MR-2022-0137 3709-3819 Holding, LLC c/o Eshco Real Estate (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the unopened right-of-way located in the 1500 block of E. 38th Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for approval by Public Works)g. MR-2022-0143 Neuhoff Taylor Architects, PC c/o Pat Neuhoff (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an opened right-of-way located in the 6900 block of Concord Circle, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for approval by Public Works)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Amendment to Standard Premises Use Agreement and Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with Chattanooga Flying Disc Club, Inc., for the term through June 30, 2023.MAYOR’S OFFICEh. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Dr. Ernest Reid to the Head Start Governing Board, with a one-year term beginning August 23, 2022, and ending August 23, 2023.A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Joyce Jackson to the Head Start Governing Board, with a one-year term beginning August 23, 2022, and ending August 23, 2023.AresolutionconfirmingMayorKelly'sappointmentofTccoraJohnson-Petersentothe Head Start Governing Board, with a one-year term beginning August 23, 2022, and ending August 23, 2023.A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Sherelle Reid to the Office of Family Empowerment Board, with a two-year term beginning August 23, 2022, and ending August 23, 2024.A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Dr. Lar'mara Henderson to the Office of Family Empowerment Board, with a two-year term beginning August 23, 2022, and ending August 23, 2024.A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Meghan Creecy to the Office of Family Empowerment Board, as recommended by the Office of Family Empowerment Leadership, with a two-year term beginning August 23, 2022, and ending August 23, 2024.A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Wynona McClendon to the Office of Family Empowerment Board, as recommended by the Office of Family Empowerment Leadership, with a two-year term beginning August 23, 2022, and ending August 23, 2024.i. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Sharon Smith-Hensley to the Office of Family Empowerment Board, as recommended by the Office of Family Empowerment Leadership, with a two-year term beginning August 23, 2022, and ending August 23, 2024.PLANNINGj. A resolution to adopt the East Brainerd Area 11 Plan, dated July 11, 2022. (Public Hearing)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS Parksk. A resolution authorizing the extension of park rental fee waiver for Friends of the Festival in support of Riverfront Nights for the date of September 4, 2022, in the amount of $1,000.00 rental fee and $1,000.00 deposit, for a total amount of $2,000.00.Public Worksl. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into a Joint Funding Agreement with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to operate seven (7) continuous real-time stream gages located on North Chickamauga Creek, South Chickamauga Creek, Chattanooga Creek, Mountain Creek, Wolftever Creek, Lookout Creek, and Friars Branch for emergency preparedness and flood response activities for the period beginning April 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023, in the amount of $89,625.00.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.