Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, August 15, 2022
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

August 15, 2022

County School Officials Say Student Proficiency Increased In Latest State Testing, But Overall Student Growth Was Behind Other Systems

August 15, 2022

Walker County Arrest Report For Aug. 8-14


County School officials said the Tennessee Department of Education has released both student proficiency and growth data for the 2021-22 school year, and it shows student proficiency increasing ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Aug. 8-14: WILLIAMS GLOYA HEATH W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER CARTER AGG ASSAULT-FVA, BATTERY-FVA, TERRORISTIC THREATS, FLEEING/ELUDING JOYNER FRANCES ... (click for more)



County School Officials Say Student Proficiency Increased In Latest State Testing, But Overall Student Growth Was Behind Other Systems

County School officials said the Tennessee Department of Education has released both student proficiency and growth data for the 2021-22 school year, and it shows student proficiency increasing in Hamilton County Schools. However, officials said county school student achievement growth did not keep up with other systems. Officials said, "As we enter into the final year of our ... (click for more)

Opinion

Neighbors Unite To Express Concerns About New Apartment Complex - And Response

Response to: Neighbors to Planned 708-Unit Apartment Complex Register Their Disapproval Clarifying the Record As a member of the large group who gathered to express their concerns about the proposed 708-unit apartment complex, I am writing to express my appreciation for and pride in our community. Our community is primarily made up of small, diverse, and unorganized neighborhoods. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Avoid Electric Cars Like The Plague

A Friday article on Chattanoogan.com read in part: “Chattanooga will be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle ‘living testbed,’ thanks to $9.2 million in funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with municipal, private industry and research partners. Funding will come from a $4.5-million U.S. Department ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Lose Third Straight To Montgomery

The Chattanooga Lookouts came home on a high note last Tuesday after winning five of six games on the road at Birmingham. That badly-needed momentum didn’t last long as the Montgomery Biscuits came to town this week and did the same thing, winning five of six and the last three in a row following Sunday’s 9-6 victory at AT&T Field. The Lookouts collected 11 hits and they ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: We Need A Little Good News

Back in 1983, singer Anne Murray released a song entitled, "A Little Good News." The song basically told us there was nothing but bad news being reported each day, and people were getting tired of hearing the same old horrific stories about fires, shootings, weather tragedies and much more. She sang, " Just once how I'd like to see the headline say.....Not much to print today....can't ... (click for more)


