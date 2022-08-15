 Monday, August 15, 2022 88.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Walker County Woman Arrested For Murder, Arson; Girl, 19, Died In Fire

Monday, August 15, 2022
Sheenia Marie Chambers
Sheenia Marie Chambers

Sheenia Marie Chambers, of LaFayette, has been arrested for first-degree arson and murder in connection with a Walker County fire, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced on Monday.

Shortly before 11:15 p.m. last Saturday, a fire occurred at Carriage Hill Apartments, heavily damaging the 10-unit, 9,000-square-foot building. Multiple apartment units were occupied at the time of the fire and the incident claimed the life of Sierra Johnson, 19, a resident.

“Just before midnight, our investigators arrived at Carriage Hill Apartments, and upon close inspection were able to determine the fire originated in the suspect’s bedroom,” said Commissioner King.

“Upon questioning, Ms. Chambers admitted to intentionally setting the fire that killed the 19-year-old victim in an adjacent unit. She was taken into custody and is officially being charged with murder and arson.”

Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Division assisted the LaFayette Police Department and Lafayette Fire Department with this case.



Governor Lee Announces Key Governor’s Office Appointments

Rossville Man, 30, Charged In Murder Of 16-Year-Old Boy; Says They Had 3-Month Beef

Governor Lee Announces Key Governor’s Office Appointments

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Monday announced the appointments of Erin Merrick to succeed Jonathan Skrmetti as chief legal counsel, effective Sept. 1, and Casey Black Sellers to succeed Laine Arnold as director of communications, effective Sept. 2. Mr. Skrmetti will assume the role of Tennessee attorney general and reporter. Mr. Arnold will lead communications for the governor’s ... (click for more)

Rossville Man, 30, Charged In Murder Of 16-Year-Old Boy; Says They Had 3-Month Beef

Chattanooga Police arrested Sylvester Andres Gambino in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Hispanic youth Friday near 3900 7th Ave. Police said Gambino admitted it was his car at the scene of a shootout at the youth's house, and he said they had been in a dispute for the past three months. Gambino, 30, has been charged with criminal homicide. On Friday at 4:59 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Our Safety Is Gone

Sad news seeing a person was murdered at the Rosemont Apartment. We lived on Oak Street across the street from the then named Glenwood Apartments from 1953 to 1956. I spent many a day there as there were probably 100 school age kids who lived in the units. In those days, parents simply let their kids roam the neighborhood with no worry for their safety. Now adults can't walk ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Avoid Electric Cars Like The Plague

A Friday article on Chattanoogan.com read in part: “Chattanooga will be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle ‘living testbed,’ thanks to $9.2 million in funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with municipal, private industry and research partners. Funding will come from a $4.5-million U.S. Department ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Lose Third Straight To Montgomery

The Chattanooga Lookouts came home on a high note last Tuesday after winning five of six games on the road at Birmingham. That badly-needed momentum didn’t last long as the Montgomery Biscuits came to town this week and did the same thing, winning five of six and the last three in a row following Sunday’s 9-6 victory at AT&T Field. The Lookouts collected 11 hits and they ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: We Need A Little Good News

Back in 1983, singer Anne Murray released a song entitled, "A Little Good News." The song basically told us there was nothing but bad news being reported each day, and people were getting tired of hearing the same old horrific stories about fires, shootings, weather tragedies and much more. She sang, " Just once how I'd like to see the headline say.....Not much to print today....can't ... (click for more)


