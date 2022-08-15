Walker County Woman Arrested For Murder, Arson; Girl, 19, Died In Fire

Sheenia Marie Chambers, of LaFayette, has been arrested for first-degree arson and murder in connection with a Walker County fire, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced on Monday.

Shortly before 11:15 p.m. last Saturday, a fire occurred at Carriage Hill Apartments, heavily damaging the 10-unit, 9,000-square-foot building. Multiple apartment units were occupied at the time of the fire and the incident claimed the life of Sierra Johnson, 19, a resident.

“Just before midnight, our investigators arrived at Carriage Hill Apartments, and upon close inspection were able to determine the fire originated in the suspect’s bedroom,” said Commissioner King. “Upon questioning, Ms. Chambers admitted to intentionally setting the fire that killed the 19-year-old victim in an adjacent unit. She was taken into custody and is officially being charged with murder and arson.”

Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Division assisted the LaFayette Police Department and Lafayette Fire Department with this case.