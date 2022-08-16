 Tuesday, August 16, 2022 74.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Distillery Manager James O. Martin Had Long Tenure On Cameron Hill's Cedar Street

  • Frame Martin home at 310 Cedar St. was by a patch of trees in this 1890 view. Wooden steps led down toward Poplar Street.

  • J.O. Martin was first at 310 Cedar until he could afford a fine new home down the street

    - photo by From the Pat St. Charles, Jr., Collection scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

  • Series of stone steps led to James O. Martin's fine home at 607 Cedar St

    - photo by From the Pat St. Charles, Jr., Collection scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

  • James O. Martin


James O. Martin was an early resident of Cameron Hill in a frame house at 310 Cedar St. Afterward, he was able to build a fine home down the street at 617 Cedar.

Martin was born in Meigs County in 1858. He arrived in Chattanooga in 1882 and became a key figure at Elijah Betterton's distillery. He was also a large shareholder in the Chattanooga Casket Company and the Tennessee Coffin Company. He also invested largely in real estate.

Martin became involved in politics and spent 18 years on the City Council.

He first boarded at the Francisco House, and he was at Cameron Hill at 310 Poplar by 1886. He lived at 310 Cedar from around 1887 to about 1904 when the new house with the steep steps was built. S.H. Bennett later lived in his former home at 310 Cedar.

A daughter married James F. Casey, of the Casey and Hedges Boiler Company. The Caseys later lived at 607 Cedar as well.

James O. Martin died on Christmas Day 1921.

By 1930, Mrs. M. Knox was occupying 607 Cedar. She had a renter in the basement and others in the rear.

By 1955, three different people lived on the main floor and four in the second floor of the huge house at 607 Cedar. Then both of the Martin homes were demolished.


