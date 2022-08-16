 Wednesday, August 17, 2022 69.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Man Arrested After Barricading Himself In An Apartment On Mountain Creek Road Monday Evening

Tuesday, August 16, 2022
James Hayes
James Hayes
James Hayes, 58, was taken into custody after barricading himself in an apartment on Mountain Creek Road Monday evening.

Chattanooga Police were notified of a shots fired call in the area of 917 Mountain Creek Road at 6:50 p.m. on Monday. Officers were met by a neighbor who told them a man with a firearm was inside the apartment.

Due to the severity of the incident, on-duty SWAT, HNT and supervisors were called to the scene.

Police placed Hayes into custody safely and without incident.

August 17, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Says People Claiming To Be From The Sheriff's Office Tried To Scam Her; Landlord Threatens To Sue Neighbor Whose Fence Is Too High

August 17, 2022

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 8/17/22

August 17, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A woman on Waterhaven Drive told police she wanted to make a report about scam phone calls. She said there were people calling her saying they worked with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department.



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALES, BRANDON SEAN 7807 HUNTINGTON FOREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy FAILURE TO



A woman on Waterhaven Drive told police she wanted to make a report about scam phone calls. She said there were people calling her saying they worked with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department. She said the first one was Brandon Ceptor and the second one was Deputy Jacob. She stated they called her multiple times saying that they needed her to pay a fine or they would put a warrant

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 8/17/22



Opinion

Our Safety Is Gone - And Response

Sad news seeing a person was murdered at the Rosemont Apartment. We lived on Oak Street across the street from the then named Glenwood Apartments from 1953 to 1956. I spent many a day there as there were probably 100 school age kids who lived in the units. In those days, parents simply let their kids roam the neighborhood with no worry for their safety. Now adults can't walk

Roy Exum: Avoid Electric Cars Like The Plague

A Friday article on Chattanoogan.com read in part: "Chattanooga will be home to the nation's largest electric vehicle 'living testbed,' thanks to $9.2 million in funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with municipal, private industry and research partners. Funding will come from a $4.5-million U.S. Department

Sports

Bradley's Rhyne Howard Is 2022 WNBA Rookie Of The Year

One minute she is leading the Kentucky women's basketball team to a historic Southeastern Conference Tournament title and the next she is being crowned the 2022 Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year. Rhyne Howard, the Atlanta Dream's 2022 WNBA No. 1 Draft Pick, has been selected as the league's rookie of the month for four straight months – May through August – en route

Randy Smith: I've Known Some Great Coaches

On Tuesday morning of this week, I had breakfast with Boyd Buchanan head football coach Gary Rankin and my broadcast partner Chris Barnett. As you know, the high school football season begins this week and we were picking Coach Rankin's brain one final time before his Buccaneers take on Greenback on Friday night. (The pre-game show begins at 6:30 with kickoff at 7:00 on WFLI am


