Man Arrested After Barricading Himself In An Apartment On Mountain Creek Road Monday Evening
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
James Hayes
James Hayes, 58, was taken into custody after barricading himself in an apartment on Mountain Creek Road Monday evening.
Chattanooga Police were notified of a shots fired call in the area of 917 Mountain Creek Road at 6:50 p.m. on Monday. Officers were met by a neighbor who told them a man with a firearm was inside the apartment.
Due to the severity of the incident, on-duty SWAT, HNT and supervisors were called to the scene.
Police placed Hayes into custody safely and without incident.