 Tuesday, August 16, 2022 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man Admits Strangling To Death Woman Who Was Found Dead At Brainerd Home On Monday Morning

Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Jose Angel Rios Ramirez
Jose Angel Rios Ramirez

A man has admitted to strangling his girlfriend at a Brainerd residence, then going to sleep with her and finding the next morning that she was dead.

Jose Angel Rios Ramirez, 21, was charged with criminal homicide in the death of Oliva Jarquin Pena.

On Monday at 7:47 p.m., police were dispatched to 5111 Sunbeam Ave. on an unconscious person call. They local Ms. Pena unresponsive in the bed.

Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and pronounced Ms. Pena deceased.

A witness said he was called over to the residence by Ramirez because Ms. Pena was dead.

Ramirez was taken in for questioning, and he said he and Ms. Pena had been out drinking. They came home and continued to drink.

He said Ms. Pena was upset with him over his involvement with other women. He said they argued for a while.

Ramirez said he then strangled her with his arm from behind. When she stopped talking, he said he went to sleep next to her.

When he woke up the next morning he called a man and asked him to come over because Ms. Pena was deceased.

Ramirez then called police.


August 16, 2022

Distillery Manager James O. Martin Had Long Tenure On Cameron Hill's Cedar Street

August 16, 2022

3rd-Place District 8 Candidate Malarie Marsh Announces Support For Marie Mott

August 16, 2022

Clifton Hills Man Found With Heroin, Other Drugs, Loaded Gun And Homemade Gun


James O. Martin was an early resident of Cameron Hill in a frame house at 310 Cedar St. Afterward, he was able to build a fine home down the street at 617 Cedar. Martin was born in Meigs County ... (click for more)

District 8 City Council candidate Malarie Marsh announced she is backing Marie Mott, who will face off with Interim Marvene Noel in a runoff election on Sept. 15, 2022. In the Aug. 4 election, ... (click for more)

A Clifton Hills man has been found with heroin in a silicone container, marijuana and meth bagged for resale, a loaded 9 mm pistol and a homemade zip gun. The items were found in a shed at 3608 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

3rd-Place District 8 Candidate Malarie Marsh Announces Support For Marie Mott

District 8 City Council candidate Malarie Marsh announced she is backing Marie Mott, who will face off with Interim Marvene Noel in a runoff election on Sept. 15, 2022. In the Aug. 4 election, Ms. Mott was the top vote-getter and Ms. Marsh was third. Ms. Marsh said, "Marie Mott, 34, would be the first Councilwoman for District 8 if elected. She has served as the former ... (click for more)

Clifton Hills Man Found With Heroin, Other Drugs, Loaded Gun And Homemade Gun

A Clifton Hills man has been found with heroin in a silicone container, marijuana and meth bagged for resale, a loaded 9 mm pistol and a homemade zip gun. The items were found in a shed at 3608 Clio Ave. Scotty Espy, 50, is charged with possession of heroin for resale, possession of marijuana for resale, possession of ice meth for resale, possession of a weapon with intent to ... (click for more)

Opinion

Our Safety Is Gone - And Response

Sad news seeing a person was murdered at the Rosemont Apartment. We lived on Oak Street across the street from the then named Glenwood Apartments from 1953 to 1956. I spent many a day there as there were probably 100 school age kids who lived in the units. In those days, parents simply let their kids roam the neighborhood with no worry for their safety. Now adults can't walk ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Avoid Electric Cars Like The Plague

A Friday article on Chattanoogan.com read in part: “Chattanooga will be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle ‘living testbed,’ thanks to $9.2 million in funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with municipal, private industry and research partners. Funding will come from a $4.5-million U.S. Department ... (click for more)

Sports

Mack Readies Recharged Vol Running Backs As Camp Rolls Into Week 3

Back on the grass of Haslam Field after the second scrimmage of preseason camp and an off day, the Tennessee Volunteers kicked off their third week of practices Tuesday morning. Running backs coach Jerry Mack has been able to grow a lot with his group in his second year at Tennessee. The group has already had to battle through some adversity with a season-ending injury to ... (click for more)

Mocs Football Continues To Prepare For September 3rd Opener

The 12th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue work to one date. Their Sept. 3 date with Southern Conference foe Wofford in Finley Stadium looms. While the team’s focus is on the next game, the Mocs marketing and promotions machine churned out a plan for the entire season. Opening on the Labor Day holiday weekend, Staycation is the theme for week one. No need to leave town, stay ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors