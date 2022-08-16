Man Admits Strangling To Death Woman Who Was Found Dead At Brainerd Home On Monday Morning

A man has admitted to strangling his girlfriend at a Brainerd residence, then going to sleep with her and finding the next morning that she was dead.

Jose Angel Rios Ramirez, 21, was charged with criminal homicide in the death of Oliva Jarquin Pena.

On Monday at 7:47 p.m., police were dispatched to 5111 Sunbeam Ave. on an unconscious person call. They local Ms. Pena unresponsive in the bed.

Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and pronounced Ms. Pena deceased.

A witness said he was called over to the residence by Ramirez because Ms. Pena was dead.

Ramirez was taken in for questioning, and he said he and Ms. Pena had been out drinking. They came home and continued to drink.

He said Ms. Pena was upset with him over his involvement with other women. He said they argued for a while.

Ramirez said he then strangled her with his arm from behind. When she stopped talking, he said he went to sleep next to her.

When he woke up the next morning he called a man and asked him to come over because Ms. Pena was deceased.

Ramirez then called police.