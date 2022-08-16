 Wednesday, August 17, 2022 69.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Election Officials Clarify Who Is Eligible To Vote In City Council, District 8, Run-Off

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Officials at the Hamilton County Election Commission issued a reminder that only City Council District 8 residents under the lines drawn back in 2011 are eligible to vote in a run-off on Sept. 15.

 

It pits Marie Mott versus interim Councilwoman Marvene Noel.

 

Officials said, "Only voters who reside in City Council District 8 are eligible to participate in the Sept.

15 City Council 8 run-off election. Only portions of precincts geographically inside Council District 8 lines adopted in 2011 can participate in the current election. 

 

"For example, we only have about 125 voters inside the Alton Park precinct who are geographically inside City Council District 8 from the 2011 City Council lines.

 

"We advise voters to look at any newer voter registration cards with a print date of 3/19/2022 or newer to see if City Council District 8 is printed on their voter registration card before attempting to go to the polls for the Sept. 15 run-off. 

 

"Voters can also verify their district info online anytime by using the voter lookup tool available on our website at: http://elect.hamiltontn.gov/myinfo or by phone Mon-Fri 8 am to 4 pm at 423-209-8683 (VOTE).

 

"There are also interactive maps online at the Hamilton County GIS department: https://gismaps.hamiltontn.gov/electionmap

 

"In the layers section on the left-hand side, check the box for "Council Districts 2011" to see an overlay layer of the green council district lines adopted in 2011 over the current Hamilton County precinct lines, which were adopted and approved by the state of Tennessee on March 9, 2022.

 

"The following week in March, we mailed out over 230,000 redistricting notices to every voter in the county, advising them of the precinct, polling place, and state/county and city district lines. We also got a deal with CARTA buses to run an ad on their bus line to alert people looking for their redistricting notices. We also ran ads on Chattanoogan.com, the Chattanooga News Chronicle newspaper, and ran ads on social media such as Facebook.

 

"These are the precincts and polling places that will be open on election day on Sept. 15 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 

Alton Park* Bethlehem Center 200 W 38th St, Chattanooga, TN 37410

 

Avondale* Avondale Community Center 1305 Dodson Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406

 

Bushtown* Carver Community Center 600 N Orchard Knob Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404

 

Courthouse* Olivet Baptist Church (Kingdom Center) 730 E Martin Luther King Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37403

 

Downtown* Dogwood Manor Community Room 959 Gateway Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37402

 

East Chattanooga* East Chattanooga Community Center 2409 Dodson Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406

 

East Lake* East Lake Senior Center 3208 15th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37407

 

Eastside* Clear Story Arts (Gallery Room) 1673 S Holtzclaw Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404

 

Ridgedale* Clear Story Arts (Gallery Room) 1673 S Holtzclaw Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404. 


August 17, 2022

