Finley Stadium Tightening Security After Large Fight Caused Prep Jamboree To End Early

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 - by Gail Perry

Chairman Mike Davis opened the Finley Stadium board’s August meeting with a statement about events that occurred at the High School Football Jamboree last Saturday. With 18 minutes left in the last game the teams left the field after a large fight broke out under the concourse.

The goal now is to have the organizer for an event help with the responsibility to make it safe so people will feel comfortable again.

And the stadium is enhancing and implementing its security protocols for events. There will be a new, trained private security contractor. And metal detectors will be at each gate and supplemented with hand wands throughout the stadium, plus there will be a bag buffer zone.

Mr. Davis thanked the private security company working at the stadium, the Chattanooga Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for a quick response to the incident. It is important to know that nobody got hurt due to their efforts and that no weapons were discovered at the event, said Mr. Davis. He would like for people to know that the stadium corporation will be doing their best to keep people who come to the stadium safe.


Only two families got to enjoy a spacious home at 409 Cameron St., high up on historic Cameron Hill. It was built about 1926 by William A. "Spots" Sharp, who operated Sharp Brothers Meat Market for several decades at 402 W. Ninth St. with his younger brother, Robert G. "Bud" Sharp. The 402 W. Ninth was a three-story brick that went up during the building boom in 1888. Initially, ... (click for more)

A woman on Waterhaven Drive told police she wanted to make a report about scam phone calls. She said there were people calling her saying they worked with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department. She said the first one was Brandon Ceptor and the second one was Deputy Jacob. She stated they called her multiple times saying that they needed her to pay a fine or they would put a warrant ... (click for more)

Our Safety Is Gone - And Response

Sad news seeing a person was murdered at the Rosemont Apartment. We lived on Oak Street across the street from the then named Glenwood Apartments from 1953 to 1956. I spent many a day there as there were probably 100 school age kids who lived in the units. In those days, parents simply let their kids roam the neighborhood with no worry for their safety. Now adults can't walk ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Avoid Electric Cars Like The Plague

A Friday article on Chattanoogan.com read in part: “Chattanooga will be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle ‘living testbed,’ thanks to $9.2 million in funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with municipal, private industry and research partners. Funding will come from a $4.5-million U.S. Department ... (click for more)

Bradley's Rhyne Howard Is 2022 WNBA Rookie Of The Year

One minute she is leading the Kentucky women’s basketball team to a historic Southeastern Conference Tournament title and the next she is being crowned the 2022 Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year. Rhyne Howard, the Atlanta Dream’s 2022 WNBA No. 1 Draft Pick, has been selected as the league’s rookie of the month for four straight months – May through August – en route ... (click for more)

James Boofer: Big Orange Comeback?

Well, it’s that time of year again and if you were born and raised somewhere below the Mason-Dixon line you know exactly what I mean. There’s no better time of year for a sports fan than the beginning of the football season and if your team happens to play in the Southeastern Conference, it’s even better. This time of year is a great time to dream big. Your favorite team has ... (click for more)


