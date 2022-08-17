Finley Stadium Tightening Security After Large Fight Caused Prep Jamboree To End Early

Chairman Mike Davis opened the Finley Stadium board’s August meeting with a statement about events that occurred at the High School Football Jamboree last Saturday. With 18 minutes left in the last game the teams left the field after a large fight broke out under the concourse.

The goal now is to have the organizer for an event help with the responsibility to make it safe so people will feel comfortable again.

And the stadium is enhancing and implementing its security protocols for events. There will be a new, trained private security contractor. And metal detectors will be at each gate and supplemented with hand wands throughout the stadium, plus there will be a bag buffer zone.

Mr. Davis thanked the private security company working at the stadium, the Chattanooga Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for a quick response to the incident. It is important to know that nobody got hurt due to their efforts and that no weapons were discovered at the event, said Mr. Davis. He would like for people to know that the stadium corporation will be doing their best to keep people who come to the stadium safe.