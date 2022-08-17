Dade County's Colton Moore Wants To Lead Georgia Troops To Texas To Help Stop "Illegal Invasion"

Georgia state Senate-Elect Colton Moore has submitted a letter to Governor Brian Kemp’s office urging that he grant the former state representative commission in the Georgia National Guard to lead troops to the Texas southern border and assist Governor Gregg Abbott "with the illegal invasion."

Senator-Elect Moore said, "Last week, a bus of illegal immigrants stopped in Dade County, Georgia. While local law enforcement was able to respond to the situation, I am demanding more be done to protect the people of Georgia and the American people from the mass illegal immigration taking place under Joe Biden’s presidency.

“The illegal invasion into the United States is one of the biggest problems our country currently faces, and the rogue Biden regime is ignoring the issue in hopes of granting illegals the right to vote.

"I am urging Governor Brian Kemp to grant me commission in the Georgia National Guard so that I can lead troops to Texas to assist Governor Abbott in securing the southern border. Kemp campaigned on a promise to protect the people of Georgia from this illegal invasion, and he has failed to uphold his promise to the citizens of our state.”

He added, "If the federal government refuses to take action, it is our responsibility to protect the people of Georgia."