Here are the Grand Jury true bills:

314225 1 AMOS, BILLY JONATHAN POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE 08/17/2022

314226 1 ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON ASSAULT 08/17/2022

314227 1 BALLOU, STEVEN JAMES RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 08/17/2022

314227 2 BALLOU, STEVEN JAMES POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT CONVICTION 08/17/2022

314227 3 BALLOU, STEVEN JAMES VANDALISM 08/17/2022

314228 1 BREWER, JOSHUA LISHUN CRIMINAL SIMULATION 08/17/2022

314229 1 BROWN, NICHOLAS LEE ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 08/17/2022

314229 2 BROWN, NICHOLAS LEE CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 08/17/2022

314229 3 BROWN, NICHOLAS LEE RESISTING ARREST 08/17/2022

314229 4 BROWN, NICHOLAS LEE EVADING ARREST 08/17/2022

314229 5 BROWN, NICHOLAS LEE POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENSE 08/17/2022

314230 1 BROWN, NICHOLAS LEE UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM 08/17/2022

314231 1 BROWN, RICKY ALLEN ASSAULT 08/17/2022

314231 2 BROWN, RICKY ALLEN PUBLIC INTOXICATION 08/17/2022

314232 1 BURNETT, GREGG DON VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION 08/17/2022

314233 1 BURNETT, GREGG DON VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION 08/17/2022

314233 2 BURNETT, GREGG DON AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 08/17/2022

314234 1 BURNETT, GREGG DON ASSAULT 08/17/2022

314235 1 BURNETT, GREGG DON ABUSE OF ELDERLY ADULT 08/17/2022

314235 2 BURNETT, GREGG DON VANDALISM 08/17/2022



314236 1 CRAWLEY, DUSTAN NATHANIEL POSS.

OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 08/17/2022314236 2 CRAWLEY, DUSTAN NATHANIEL POSS.OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENSE 08/17/2022314236 3 CRAWLEY, DUSTAN NATHANIEL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 08/17/2022314237 1 DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 08/17/2022314239 1 EDGEMON III, DONALD RAY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 08/17/2022314239 2 EDGEMON III, DONALD RAY AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 08/17/2022314239 3 EDGEMON III, DONALD RAY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 08/17/2022314238 1 DERRICK III, MELVIN D AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 08/17/2022314238 2 DERRICK III, MELVIN D AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 08/17/2022314238 3 DERRICK III, MELVIN D AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 08/17/2022314240 1 FRANKLIN, LESTER LAMONTE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 08/17/2022314240 2 FRANKLIN, LESTER LAMONTE RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 08/17/2022314240 3 FRANKLIN, LESTER LAMONTE VANDALISM 08/17/2022314240 4 FRANKLIN, LESTER LAMONTE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 08/17/2022314241 1 GLADNEY, DEBORAH LYNN AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 08/17/2022314241 2 GLADNEY, DEBORAH LYNN AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 08/17/2022314241 3 GLADNEY, DEBORAH LYNN RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 08/17/2022314241 4 GLADNEY, DEBORAH LYNN AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING 08/17/2022314241 5 GLADNEY, DEBORAH LYNN POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENSE 08/17/2022314242 1 GRIMSLEY, STACY TRAY VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY 08/17/2022314243 1 HAMILTON, DEWAYNE ANTWAN CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 08/17/2022314243 2 HAMILTON, DEWAYNE ANTWAN POSS. OF LEGEND DRUG 08/17/2022314244 1 HARMON, BRETT ALEXANDER THEFT OF PROPERTY 08/17/2022314244 2 HARMON, BRETT ALEXANDER BURGLARY 08/17/2022314245 1 HAYES, JARRED LACEY ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 08/17/2022314245 2 HAYES, JARRED LACEY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 08/17/2022314246 1 HILT, CHRISTOPHER ANTONIO EVADING ARREST 08/17/2022314246 2 HILT, CHRISTOPHER ANTONIO RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 08/17/2022314246 3 HILT, CHRISTOPHER ANTONIO DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE 08/17/2022314247 1 HUGHLEY, LIONEL FRANCIS RECKLESS DRIVING 08/17/2022314247 2 HUGHLEY, LIONEL FRANCIS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE 08/17/2022314247 3 HUGHLEY, LIONEL FRANCIS VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE 08/17/2022314247 4 HUGHLEY, LIONEL FRANCIS EVADING ARREST 08/17/2022314248 1 HULLENDER, MICHAEL WAYNE POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 08/17/2022314248 2 HULLENDER, MICHAEL WAYNE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 08/17/2022314249 1 JACKSON, ABRAHAM EMMANELLE AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 08/17/2022314249 2 JACKSON, ABRAHAM EMMANELLE AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING 08/17/2022314250 1 JARRETT JR, STEVEN DALE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 08/17/2022314251 1 JONES JR, JERRY L ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 08/17/2022314252 1 JONES, CEAIRA SHADAI ASSAULT 08/17/2022314253 1 JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE POSS. OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE 08/17/2022314253 2 JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 08/17/2022314253 3 JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 08/17/2022314253 4 JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER 08/17/2022314253 5 JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION 08/17/2022314253 6 JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE FAILURE TO APPEAR 08/17/2022314254 1 MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY ASSAULT 08/17/2022314254 2 MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY DISORDERLY CONDUCT 08/17/2022314255 1 MCCARVER, BRITTANY N DOMESTIC ASSAULT 08/17/2022314255 2 MCCARVER, BRITTANY N DOMESTIC ASSAULT 08/17/2022314255 3 MCCARVER, BRITTANY N POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 08/17/2022314255 4 MCCARVER, BRITTANY N POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 08/17/2022314256 1 MILLER, MATTHEW SCOTT DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE 08/17/2022314256 2 MILLER, MATTHEW SCOTT DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 08/17/2022314257 1 MOTA, DORIAM ARTURO THEFT OF PROPERTY 08/17/2022314258 1 MUNSON, CLAY JOSEPH VANDALISM 08/17/2022314258 2 MUNSON, CLAY JOSEPH VANDALISM 08/17/2022314258 3 MUNSON, CLAY JOSEPH VANDALISM 08/17/2022314259 1 MURPHY, CODY RYAN AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 08/17/2022314260 1 MURRY, CADE DOMESTIC ASSAULT 08/17/2022314261 1 PADGETT, ZACHARY LANE OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY 08/17/2022314261 2 PADGETT, ZACHARY LANE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 08/17/2022314261 3 PADGETT, ZACHARY LANE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 08/17/2022314262 1 PONDER, ZENIA YIASHIA BLOCKING FLOW OF TRAFFIC 08/17/2022314262 2 PONDER, ZENIA YIASHIA DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 08/17/2022314263 1 RAMSEY III, THOMAS S EVADING ARREST 08/17/2022314264 1 RICHARDSON, DEVON MILTON TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE 08/17/2022314264 2 RICHARDSON, DEVON MILTON POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE 08/17/2022314264 3 RICHARDSON, DEVON MILTON POSS. OF OXYCODONE FOR RESALE 08/17/2022314264 4 RICHARDSON, DEVON MILTON POSS. OF OXYMORPHONE FOR RESALE 08/17/2022314264 5 RICHARDSON, DEVON MILTON POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 08/17/2022314265 1 SCRIBNER, VANN KAMRON RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION 08/17/2022314265 2 SCRIBNER, VANN KAMRON DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 08/17/2022314266 1 SHERROD, THOMAS DAVID FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 08/17/2022314266 2 SHERROD, THOMAS DAVID LIGHT LAW VIOLATION 08/17/2022314266 3 SHERROD, THOMAS DAVID VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC DEVICE 08/17/2022314266 4 SHERROD, THOMAS DAVID RECKLESS DRIVING 08/17/2022314266 5 SHERROD, THOMAS DAVID EVADING ARREST 08/17/2022314266 6 SHERROD, THOMAS DAVID POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMIINE 08/17/2022314266 7 SHERROD, THOMAS DAVID POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 08/17/2022314266 8 SHERROD, THOMAS DAVID DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 08/17/2022314267 1 SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS BURGLARY 08/17/2022314267 2 SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS THEFT OF PROPERTY 08/17/2022314267 3 SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS VANDALISM 08/17/2022314268 1 STARR, GREGORY EDWARD THEFT OF PROPERTY 08/17/2022314268 2 STARR, GREGORY EDWARD THEFT OF PROPERTY 08/17/2022314269 1 STARR, GREGORY EDWARD POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE 08/17/2022314270 1 TWILLEY, MALCOLM JAMAL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 08/17/2022314270 2 TWILLEY, MALCOLM JAMAL FAILURE TO APPEAR 08/17/2022