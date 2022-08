Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRAMBLETT, ROBERT A

321 PATTEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BROCK, LUREY DASHAWN

2109 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COYNE, MACHANA LYNN

1316 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DIASY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



DAVENPORT, TIERRA J

6106 WATER OAK LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



DAVIS, MARCELL DEONTE

1805 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042541

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DENNIS, ADAM JARROD

2125 MITCHELL RD NORCROSS, 30071

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



DUCKETT, SIDNEY ABRIAVICTORIA

216 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT



EVANS, ERIC LAMAR

7167 SHEPHERD VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGAA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



FELIPE-DIEGO, LUIZ FERNANDO

1800 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071055

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FREENEY, PHOENIX RANDALL

15241 FOAMFLOWER LN SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS.

OF SCHEDULE IIGRANT, BENNY CRAWFORD904 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374112227Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTGREEN, ANDREW NICHOLAS1041 KINNETT RD COVINGTON, 300169163Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHAGGARD, JOHN WILLIAMSHOMELESS TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HATTEN, DYRON N1411 N MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHAYES, CEDRIC DEWAYNE2001 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062428Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONSPEEDINGLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEHOWARD, JULIA NICOLE1506 B KARWILL EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONJONES, ARIEL LASHA553 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042104Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLINGINFELTER, MICAH ASHLEY727 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MINTER, SEAN J2707 DORAIN BLVD MURFREESBORO, 37130Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNATION, RICHARD JOE3908 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072732Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONNICHOLSON, JAMARIO DONTRAIL4145 RINGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFEPETTY, JONATHAN CLOID1801 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR705 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113319Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SLUDER, RANDY EDWARDCHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONSMITH, BRANDON LAMAR2306 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPAROLE VIOLATION ( POSS METH WITH INTENT TO MFG/DESMITH, CORDAIRUS DAIQUAN5121 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTATE, TEVIN DANDRE2114 WINDSOR ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA) 40090103TELLIS, TIMEKA SHEARA4312 RINGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF- OVER 1000WILLIAMS, DESTINY A1156 WEST STATE LINE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTWILSON, ROBERT EDWARD LANE2133 CRESENT CLUB HIXSON, 37333Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENT