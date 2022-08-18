 Thursday, August 18, 2022 88.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

2 Public Hearings Set On Millage Rate For Walker County

Thursday, August 18, 2022

Two public hearings on the millage rate for Walker County Government take place next Thursday.

These hearings only cover the millage rate for county maintenance and operation, and do not include any proposals made by the school system or any local city.

The first hearing will be held at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 Highway 27, Rock Spring, Ga. on Aug. 25, at 8 a.m.

The second hearing will be held at Walker County Courthouse Annex III, 201 S Main St., LaFayette, GA on Aug. 25, at 6:30 p.m.

Here are the agendas:

Rock Spring:

       Invocation & Pledges given by Chairman Whitfield

 

       Chairman Whitfield will Call to Order the Public Hearing

 

       Clerk establishes a Quorum is present

 

       Public Hearing

Adoption of a Millage Rate to be set at 7.200 mills in the Unincorporated Areas and 10.293 in the Incorporated Areas

 

       Commissioner Comments

 

       Close Public Hearing

 

       Adjourn


LaFayette:

       Invocation & Pledges given by Chairman Whitfield

 

       Chairman Whitfield will Call to Order the Public Hearing

 

       Clerk establishes a Quorum is present

 

       Public Hearing

Adoption of a Millage Rate to be set at 7.200 mills in the Unincorporated Areas and 10.293 in the Incorporated Areas

 

       Commissioner Comments

 

       Close Public Hearing

 

       Adjourn

 


2 Indicted, Charged In Jefferson County Toddler's Death

2 Public Hearings Set On Millage Rate For Walker County

DA, Judge Recuse Themselves In Justin Whaley Vehicular Homicide Case


A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of two people in connection with the death of a toddler ... (click for more)

Two public hearings on the millage rate for Walker County Government take place next Thursday. These hearings only cover the millage rate for county maintenance and operation, and do not include ... (click for more)

Both District Attorney Neal Pinkston’s Office and Judge Barry Steelman have recused themselves from the Justin Whaley vehicular homicide case. In the status hearing Thursday, assistant ... (click for more)



2 Indicted, Charged In Jefferson County Toddler's Death

A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of two people in connection with the death of a toddler that occurred earlier this year. In March, at the request of 4th Judicial District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI agents joined detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in ... (click for more)

Two public hearings on the millage rate for Walker County Government take place next Thursday. These hearings only cover the millage rate for county maintenance and operation, and do not include any proposals made by the school system or any local city. The first hearing will be held at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 Highway 27, Rock Spring, Ga. on Aug. 25, at 8 a.m. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Noticing Roy’s Opinion Piece on Hapeth Hall “Girls School” this morning, it is worth noting that we are having our own battle with “woke” here in Chattanooga in a place least expected and for a reason that makes no sense. This weekend the Volkswagen plant is purporting to celebrate and highlight the accomplishments of women at Volkswagen. At this annual event at their plant in ... (click for more)

The Harpeth Hall School in Nashville has long been regarded as one of the top all-girls prep schools in the South. Her alumnae are fiercely loyal, her students are proud, and her traditions legend. But suddenly the “progressives” have bared their souls and – of all things in this day and age -- invited boys who think they are girls to apply to the hallowed private school. It ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga indoor volleyball team opened its 2022 preseason slate with an exhibition against Kennesaw State inside Maclellan Gym on Wednesday night. The Mocs fell in a five-setter, 3-2 (23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 15-7). Chloe Bryan led the Blue and Gold with 10 kills, while newcomer Halle Olson posted eight kills and nine digs. Defensively, Makenzie Jordan led the match ... (click for more)

One minute she is leading the Kentucky women’s basketball team to a historic Southeastern Conference Tournament title and the next she is being crowned the 2022 Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year. Rhyne Howard, the Atlanta Dream’s 2022 WNBA No. 1 Draft Pick, has been selected as the league’s rookie of the month for four straight months – May through August – en route ... (click for more)


