2 Public Hearings Set On Millage Rate For Walker County

Two public hearings on the millage rate for Walker County Government take place next Thursday.

These hearings only cover the millage rate for county maintenance and operation, and do not include any proposals made by the school system or any local city.

The first hearing will be held at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 Highway 27, Rock Spring, Ga. on Aug. 25, at 8 a.m.

The second hearing will be held at Walker County Courthouse Annex III, 201 S Main St., LaFayette, GA on Aug. 25, at 6:30 p.m.

Here are the agendas:



Rock Spring:

• Invocation & Pledges given by Chairman Whitfield

• Chairman Whitfield will Call to Order the Public Hearing

• Clerk establishes a Quorum is present

• Public Hearing

Adoption of a Millage Rate to be set at 7.200 mills in the Unincorporated Areas and 10.293 in the Incorporated Areas

• Commissioner Comments

• Close Public Hearing

• Adjourn



