Developers Launch Petition Drive Aimed At Building Public Support For New Grocery On Former Lines Orchids Site

Three months after announcing that the former Lines Orchids property was going back on the market, developers have launched an ambitious Facebook-based campaign aimed at building public support for a grocery store on the site.

To date, a total of 326 people had signed the petition, according to information provided by Change.org, the site where the document is posted.

Meanwhile, Walden Mayor Lee Davis said the proposal outlined in the petition has not been presented to the town.

However, he added, “Walden welcomes Publix or anyone else to make a proposal . . . that is consistent with the land use plan that our residents, neighbors and friends have spent years working on.”

Unlike LOP,LLC’s previously proposed grocery-anchored “village center,” the petition – which has been posted on a variety of Signal Mountain-based Facebook sites – claims that the newly designed “development complements the town of Walden’s proposed land use plan, which recommended development of the site based on community feedback and input.”

However, developers did not deviate from LOP,LLC’s longtime refusal to identify the grocery store chain they say is interested in building on the Lines Orchids property.

“The company wants to keep the name of the store anonymous for not,” the petition explained.

However, it added coyly, the proposed grocery “will not be a Food City, Walmart, Ingles, Save A Lot, Fresh Market, Aldi or Trader Joe’s.”

In Walden, Mayor Davis said the town has made it easy to find out what is required of such a development.

“It is pretty simple,” he added. “Go to the (official town) website, read the plan and make a proposal.”

However, “we also want developers to understand that submitting a cookie cutter strip-mall development that does not consider our town expectations and priorities is not helpful,” that is within the criteria of the plan.” the mayor added.

“Developers need to read the land use plan and follow its guidance,” he stressed.

For example, the plan takes into consideration problems such as the fact that Walden has no sewer system, the mayor said.

Consequently, anybody who proposes a development project “has to plan for how they are going to handle sewage, storm water and other issues.”

The full text of the petition, which urges supporters to contact Walden town council members and make their opinions known, reads as follows:

A New Grocery Store For Walden, TN

Please join us in supporting a new grocery store on the former Lines Orchids site in Walden, TN. Not only will a new store provide an alternative to your current grocery shopping experience, including lower prices, but it will also help offset future tax increases. A 2019 study by VIA Solutions found that there is a potential retail leakage of between $22-$32 million on Signal Mountain.

If recouped, the grocery store would generate an average revenue of $273,000 in Walden sales and property taxes and $355,000 in Hamilton County sales and property taxes. This revenue could be used for infrastructure, other community-wide needs and to support our schools, additionally deterring future tax increases for the town. The store will be an important anchor in attracting other desirable businesses such as a variety of boutique restaurants, which would increase dining options on the mountain.

While the company wants to keep the name of the store anonymous for now, it will not be a Food City, Walmart, Ingles, Save A Lot, Fresh Market, Aldi or Trader Joe’s. The new grocery store will be similar in size to other area stores and beautifully designed to adhere to the aesthetics of our mountain community. It is also anticipated to create 120 full or part-time jobs in addition to 100 construction jobs.

The new jobs will include opportunities for teenagers and young adults to work in a great environment at a trusted brand. The grocer is known for excellent community support, including programs in local schools.

The proposed development will include all necessary infrastructure improvements to mitigate any potential traffic impact.

TOWN CENTER GROCERY STORE PROJECT

The Town Center Grocery Store Project is a master planned development anchored by a high-end, full-service grocery store.

The new grocery store will provide shopping options on the mountain, attracting other businesses and restaurants to the area.

The development complements the Town of Walden’s proposed Land Use Plan, which recommended development of the site based on community feedback and input.