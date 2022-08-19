Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ACREE, JASON MAYO
2615 WINTER GARDEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BAILIFF, BARBARA ANN
8678 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
BROWN, JOHNATHAN BERNARD
36 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DAVIS, NAMON MICHAEL
778 BURNMAN ROAD JACKSONVILLE, 32219
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNN, SEBRIANA
707 GLEASON TERRACE CT CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000
EAVES, TERESA A
1414 BOYD STREE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FITCH, LAMARCUS J
5404 TOWNE LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
FRANCISCO FELIPE, MINOR
1713 E 28TH ST Chattanooga, 374071044
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FREEMAN, TERESA ANN
2508 FITH ST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GREENHILL, TERRY LEBRON
601 MOUNTAIN TRAIL APT A HIXSON, 373434363
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
GRIGUTS, SERGE JOHN
2980 SARITA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 373122564
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HALL, TANNIS JERMAINE
7744 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
HANCOCK, JOHNNY D
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE
9809 LEVEL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOLSOMBACK, ROBERT LEE
744 BREESWOOD WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOWARD, RICHARD LELAND
7429 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT
5925 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
IXCOT, ROLANDO
122 N DELASHMITT RD CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JENKINS, TRANSQUIL DOMONEKIA
2212 EAST 24TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
JOHNSON, ALICIA L
625 MCDOWELL RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, JERRY JAMES
1904 WILKES AVENUE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JOHNSON, SAMANTHA P
110 AVALON LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
JONES, RODERICK DEMOND
4702 MIDLAND PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
KRICH, CAMERON MICHAEL
71 DAKOTA LANE RINGGOLD,
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LYASHEVSKIY, SERGEY ALEXANDROVIE
2256 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 373535321
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
MEYER, VICKIE MARIE
193 PEBBLE RIDGE DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MONK, ROBERT A
4621 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
OWENS, GREGORY WILLIAM
HOMELES\5522 BRUNCH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PARKER, ALICIA MARIE
123 LAUREL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN
2202 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POPE, JERRY LAMAR
6416 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PROCTOR, JOSEPH ROBERT
1016 FLOYD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374123961
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RICKETTS, MONTY LEON
98 GRAYSON WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROSERIE, MCHAI ADRIAN
4980 WYNFORD LN DOUGLASVILLE, 30134
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SILVER, KENNETH RAY
3810 MANDENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1,000
SPICER, KELCEY M
6222 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 373635657
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
TEFFER, BARRETT CHASE
515 TENNESSEE ST SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THOMPSON, JUSTIN GUSTAVE
302 RED POND ROAD SWEET WATER, 37874
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATSON, TONETTA RENEE
1900 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
WELCH, NOAH JAMES
208 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374156406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILEY, DARLA HOPE
4220 OLD WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 373637031
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, RUBEN TWAYNE
2313 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILSON, ROBERT EDWARD LANE
2133 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
WOFFORD, DAVONTE
5947 CONGRESS LN HARRISON, 373414911
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER
FIRST DEGREE MURDER (FELONY MURDER)
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE