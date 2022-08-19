Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACREE, JASON MAYO

2615 WINTER GARDEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BAILIFF, BARBARA ANN

8678 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



BROWN, JOHNATHAN BERNARD

36 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



DAVIS, NAMON MICHAEL

778 BURNMAN ROAD JACKSONVILLE, 32219

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DUNN, SEBRIANA

707 GLEASON TERRACE CT CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1000



EAVES, TERESA A

1414 BOYD STREE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



FITCH, LAMARCUS J

5404 TOWNE LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



FRANCISCO FELIPE, MINOR

1713 E 28TH ST Chattanooga, 374071044

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



FREEMAN, TERESA ANN

2508 FITH ST OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GREENHILL, TERRY LEBRON

601 MOUNTAIN TRAIL APT A HIXSON, 373434363

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



GRIGUTS, SERGE JOHN

2980 SARITA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 373122564

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HALL, TANNIS JERMAINE

7744 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



HANCOCK, JOHNNY D

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE

9809 LEVEL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HOLSOMBACK, ROBERT LEE

744 BREESWOOD WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOWARD, RICHARD LELAND

7429 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT

5925 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



IXCOT, ROLANDO

122 N DELASHMITT RD CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JENKINS, TRANSQUIL DOMONEKIA

2212 EAST 24TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)



JOHNSON, ALICIA L

625 MCDOWELL RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



JOHNSON, JERRY JAMES

1904 WILKES AVENUE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



JOHNSON, SAMANTHA P

110 AVALON LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



JONES, RODERICK DEMOND

4702 MIDLAND PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT



KRICH, CAMERON MICHAEL

71 DAKOTA LANE RINGGOLD,

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LYASHEVSKIY, SERGEY ALEXANDROVIE

2256 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 373535321

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



MEYER, VICKIE MARIE

193 PEBBLE RIDGE DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ALIAS CAPIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MONK, ROBERT A

4621 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



OWENS, GREGORY WILLIAM

HOMELES\5522 BRUNCH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



PARKER, ALICIA MARIE

123 LAUREL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN2202 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOPE, JERRY LAMAR6416 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)PROCTOR, JOSEPH ROBERT1016 FLOYD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374123961Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)RICKETTS, MONTY LEON98 GRAYSON WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROSERIE, MCHAI ADRIAN4980 WYNFORD LN DOUGLASVILLE, 30134Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESILVER, KENNETH RAY3810 MANDENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000SPICER, KELCEY M6222 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 373635657Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSTEFFER, BARRETT CHASE515 TENNESSEE ST SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHOMPSON, JUSTIN GUSTAVE302 RED POND ROAD SWEET WATER, 37874Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WATSON, TONETTA RENEE1900 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDWELCH, NOAH JAMES208 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374156406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWILEY, DARLA HOPE4220 OLD WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 373637031Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTWILLIAMS, RUBEN TWAYNE2313 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWILSON, ROBERT EDWARD LANE2133 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSTALKINGHARASSMENTHARASSMENTWOFFORD, DAVONTE5947 CONGRESS LN HARRISON, 373414911Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDERFIRST DEGREE MURDER (FELONY MURDER)LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE