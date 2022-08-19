 Friday, August 19, 2022 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, August 19, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACREE, JASON MAYO 
2615 WINTER GARDEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BAILIFF, BARBARA ANN 
8678 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: 
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

BROWN, JOHNATHAN BERNARD 
36 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DAVIS, NAMON MICHAEL 
778 BURNMAN ROAD JACKSONVILLE, 32219 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNN, SEBRIANA 
707 GLEASON TERRACE CT CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

EAVES, TERESA A 
1414 BOYD STREE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FITCH, LAMARCUS J 
5404 TOWNE LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

FRANCISCO FELIPE, MINOR 
1713 E 28TH ST Chattanooga, 374071044 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FREEMAN, TERESA ANN 
2508 FITH ST OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GREENHILL, TERRY LEBRON 
601 MOUNTAIN TRAIL APT A HIXSON, 373434363 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

GRIGUTS, SERGE JOHN 
2980 SARITA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 373122564 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HALL, TANNIS JERMAINE 
7744 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

HANCOCK, JOHNNY D 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE 
9809 LEVEL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOLSOMBACK, ROBERT LEE 
744 BREESWOOD WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOWARD, RICHARD LELAND 
7429 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT 
5925 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

IXCOT, ROLANDO 
122 N DELASHMITT RD CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JENKINS, TRANSQUIL DOMONEKIA 
2212 EAST 24TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

JOHNSON, ALICIA L 
625 MCDOWELL RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOHNSON, JERRY JAMES 
1904 WILKES AVENUE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JOHNSON, SAMANTHA P 
110 AVALON LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

JONES, RODERICK DEMOND 
4702 MIDLAND PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT

KRICH, CAMERON MICHAEL 
71 DAKOTA LANE RINGGOLD, 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LYASHEVSKIY, SERGEY ALEXANDROVIE 
2256 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 373535321 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

MEYER, VICKIE MARIE 
193 PEBBLE RIDGE DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MONK, ROBERT A 
4621 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

OWENS, GREGORY WILLIAM 
HOMELES\5522 BRUNCH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PARKER, ALICIA MARIE 
123 LAUREL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN 
2202 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POPE, JERRY LAMAR 
6416 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PROCTOR, JOSEPH ROBERT 
1016 FLOYD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374123961 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RICKETTS, MONTY LEON 
98 GRAYSON WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROSERIE, MCHAI ADRIAN 
4980 WYNFORD LN DOUGLASVILLE, 30134 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SILVER, KENNETH RAY 
3810 MANDENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1,000

SPICER, KELCEY M 
6222 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 373635657 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

TEFFER, BARRETT CHASE 
515 TENNESSEE ST SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THOMPSON, JUSTIN GUSTAVE 
302 RED POND ROAD SWEET WATER, 37874 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATSON, TONETTA RENEE 
1900 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

WELCH, NOAH JAMES 
208 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374156406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILEY, DARLA HOPE 
4220 OLD WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 373637031 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, RUBEN TWAYNE 
2313 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILSON, ROBERT EDWARD LANE 
2133 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT

WOFFORD, DAVONTE 
5947 CONGRESS LN HARRISON, 373414911 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER
FIRST DEGREE MURDER (FELONY MURDER)
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE








