August 19, 2022
A woman at the Chickamauga (TN) Post Office at 7610 E. Brainerd Road told police someone has been stealing money from their business account. The theft began in June and up to $1 million has been stolen from their account. She said they haven't closed the account, but they do monitor their transactions more thoroughly.
At the Aug. 4 meeting, the Beer Board was presented with a proposed settlement agreement between the city of Chattanooga and the Blue Light bar on Station Street which was appealing the loss of their beer license for multiple violations. The agreement was rejected by the beer board, which sent the matter back to the court. On Thursday, the attorney for the Blue Light requested amendments ... (click for more)
Noticing Roy’s Opinion Piece on Hapeth Hall “Girls School” this morning, it is worth noting that we are having our own battle with “woke” here in Chattanooga in a place least expected and for a reason that makes no sense.
The Harpeth Hall School in Nashville has long been regarded as one of the top all-girls prep schools in the South. Her alumnae are fiercely loyal, her students are proud, and her traditions legend. But suddenly the “progressives” have bared their souls and – of all things in this day and age -- invited boys who think they are girls to apply to the hallowed private school.
In a defensive battle in Birmingham, the Mocs fell 1-0 to UAB in the season-opener for both teams at PNC Field. The difference in the match came down to a penalty kick in the second half.
The NCAA has asked its 1100 member schools for help in regulating investigations involving NIL deals. Since the NCAA hasn't been doing a good job investigating its prior violations, it definitely needs help as schools cross the line to get an advantage over their rivals. As Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin said, "They just legalized cheating."
