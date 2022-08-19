Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).



III. Special Presentations.



Proclamation - Hurst UMC 140th Anniversary



Recognition - Little League Champions

Presented by Councilwoman Jenny Hill



Public Hearing on Area 11 East Brainerd Plan



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading :



PLANNING



a.

2022-0149 Bean Bowl, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central BusinessZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1200 Judd Road, from M-1Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions.(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)VI. Ordinances – First Reading :PLANNINGa. 2022-0170 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1023 East 13 th Street, from R-3Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commissionand denial by Staff) (Deferred from 08-16-2022)2022-0170 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse ZeroLot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1023 East 13 th Street, from R-3Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0170 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1023 East 13 th Street, from R-3Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2022-0171 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1100 East 13 th Street, from R-3Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commissionand denial by Staff) (Deferred from 08-16-2022)2022-0171 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse ZeroLot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1100 East 13 th Street, from R-3Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0171 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1100 East 13 th Street, from R-3Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, Article V, Zoning Regulations, Division 1, R-1 Residential Zone, Section38-44, Height and Area Regulations, (7) minimum suburban infill lot frontage andsetback, and to amend Division 30, urban infill lot compatibility option. (Deferredfrom 08-09-2022)PARKS & PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksd. MR-2022-0128 Lisa Davis (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning aportion of a right-of-way located in the 1000 block of Winthrop Street, as detailed onthe attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended forapproval by Planning Commission and recommended for approval by PublicWorks)e. MR-2022-0126 James Farmer (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoninga portion of a right-of-way located in the 500 block of Crewdson Street, as detailed onthe attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended forapproval by Planning Commission and recommended for approval by PublicWorks)f. MR-2022-0152 Dennis C. Potter (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning an unopened right-of-way between 7757 and 7759 Igou Gap Road, asdetailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended forapproval by Public Works)g. MR-2022-0134 Jaramillo Gilberto Parra (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning a portion of a right-of-way located in the 1600 block of RossvilleAvenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended forapproval by Public Works)h. MR-2022-0137 3709-3819 Holding, LLC c/o Eshco Real Estate (Abandonment). Anordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the unopened right-of-way located inthe 1500 block of E. 38 th Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certainconditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commissionand recommended for approval by Public Works)i. MR-2022-0143 Neuhoff Taylor Architects, PC c/o Pat Neuhoff (Abandonment). Anordinance closing and abandoning an opened right-of-way located in the 6900 blockof Concord Circle, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions.(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission andrecommended for approval by Public Works)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Amendment toStandard Premises Use Agreement and Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew, insubstantially the form attached, with Chattanooga Flying Disc Club, Inc., for the termthrough June 30, 2023.MAYOR’S OFFICEb. A resolution to confirm the Mayor's appointment of Anna Taylor to a three-year termbeginning on August 16, 2022, and ending August 16, 2025, on the Library Board ofDirectors. (Deferred from 08-16-2022)c. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Dr. Ernest Reid to the HeadStart Governing Board, with a one-year term beginning August 23, 2022, and endingAugust 23, 2023.d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Joyce Jackson to the HeadStart Governing Board, with a one-year term beginning August 23, 2022, and endingAugust 23, 2023.e. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Tccora Johnson-Petersen to theHead Start Governing Board, with a one-year term beginning August 23, 2022, andending August 23, 2023.f. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Sherelle Reid to the Office ofFamily Empowerment Board, with a two-year term beginning August 23, 2022, andending August 23, 2024.g. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Dr. Lar'mara Henderson to theOffice of Family Empowerment Board, with a two-year term beginning August 23,2022, and ending August 23, 2024.h. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Meghan Creecy to the Officeof Family Empowerment Board, as recommended by the Office of FamilyEmpowerment Leadership, with a two-year term beginning August 23, 2022, andending August 23, 2024.i. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Wynona McClendon to theOffice of Family Empowerment Board, as recommended by the Office of FamilyEmpowerment Leadership, with a two-year term beginning August 23, 2022, andending August 23, 2024.j. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Sharon Smith-Hensley to theOffice of Family Empowerment Board, as recommended by the Office of FamilyEmpowerment Leadership, with a two-year term beginning August 23, 2022, andending August 23, 2024.PLANNINGk. A resolution to adopt the East Brainerd Area 11 Plan, dated July 11, 2022. (PublicHearing)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksl. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enterinto a Joint Funding Agreement with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to operateseven (7) continuous real-time stream gages located on North Chickamauga Creek,South Chickamauga Creek, Chattanooga Creek, Mountain Creek, Wolftever Creek,Lookout Creek, and Friars Branch for emergency preparedness and flood responseactivities for the period beginning April 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023, in theamount of $89,625.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, AUGUST 30, 2022CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairwoman Dotley).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading :PLANNINGa. 2022-0170 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1023 East 13 th Street, from R-3Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commissionand denial by Staff)2022-0170 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse ZeroLot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1023 East 13 th Street, from R-3Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0170 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1023 East 13 th Street, from R-3Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2022-0171 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1100 East 13 th Street, from R-3Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commissionand denial by Staff)2022-0171 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse ZeroLot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1100 East 13 th Street, from R-3Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0171 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1100 East 13 th Street, from R-3Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, Article V, Zoning Regulations, Division 1, R-1 Residential Zone, Section38-44, Height and Area Regulations, (7) minimum suburban infill lot frontage andsetback, and to amend Division 30, urban infill lot compatibility option. (Deferredfrom 08-09-2022)PARKS & PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksd. MR-2022-0128 Lisa Davis (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning aportion of a right-of-way located in the 1000 block of Winthrop Street, as detailed onthe attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended forapproval by Planning Commission and recommended for approval by PublicWorks)e. MR-2022-0126 James Farmer (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoninga portion of a right-of-way located in the 500 block of Crewdson Street, as detailed onthe attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended forapproval by Planning Commission and recommended for approval by PublicWorks)f. MR-2022-0152 Dennis C. Potter (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning an unopened right-of-way between 7757 and 7759 Igou Gap Road, asdetailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended forapproval by Public Works)g. MR-2022-0134 Jaramillo Gilberto Parra (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning a portion of a right-of-way located in the 1600 block of RossvilleAvenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended forapproval by Public Works)h. MR-2022-0137 3709-3819 Holding, LLC c/o Eshco Real Estate (Abandonment). Anordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the unopened right-of-way located inthe 1500 block of E. 38 th Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certainconditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commissionand recommended for approval by Public Works)i. MR-2022-0143 Neuhoff Taylor Architects, PC c/o Pat Neuhoff (Abandonment). Anordinance closing and abandoning an opened right-of-way located in the 6900 blockof Concord Circle, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions.(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission andrecommended for approval by Public Works)6. Ordinances - First Reading :COUNCIL OFFICEa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Article XXI,Downtown Central Business Improvement District (Downtown CBID), Section11-531, Estimated Costs and Rate of Levy; Special Assessment Procedure for CertainNon-Profit Organizations. (Sponsored by Chairman Ledford, Vice-ChairwomanDotley, and Councilman Smith)7. Resolutions:MAYOR’S OFFICEa. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Jim Williamson to theForm-Based Code Committee for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and endingon August 31, 2025.b. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of David Hudson to theForm-Based Code Committee for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and endingon August 31, 2025.c. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Tenesha Irvin to theForm-Based Code Committee for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and endingon August 31, 2025.d. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Sarah Brogdon to theForm-Based Code Committee for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and endingon August 31, 2025.e. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Thomas Palmer to theForm-Based Code Committee for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and endingon August 31, 2025.f. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Charles Young to the Board ofElectrical Examiners for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and ending onAugust 31, 2026.g. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Ronald Pendergrass to theBoard of Electrical Examiners for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, andending on August 31, 2026.h. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of James Walker to the Boardof Electrical Examiners for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and ending onAugust 31, 2026.i. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Brenda Jean Adamson to theChattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission for a term beginningon September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2026.j. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Matt Lyle to theChattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission for a term beginningon September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2026.k. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Nathan Bird to theChattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission for a term beginningon September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2026.l. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Vyomesh Desai to theChattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission for a term beginningon September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2026.m. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment (jointly With Hamilton CountyMayor Coppinger) of John Tucker to the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air PollutionControl Board for a term ending on December 19, 2024.n. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment (jointly with Hamilton CountyMayor Coppinger) of Shea Cofer to the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air PollutionControl Board for a term ending on August 17, 2026.o. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment (jointly with Hamilton CountyMayor Coppinger) of Sandra Koss to the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air PollutionControl Board for a term ending on August 7, 2023.PARKS & PUBLIC WORKSParksp. A resolution authorizing Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors to enter into a four-yearcontract with Perfectmind, Inc. (RFP 200216 Parks and Recreation ManagementSoftware and Services), Park Management and Reservation Software, the first yearwill not exceed $50,000.00 and each subsequent year not to exceed $10,000.00, for afour-year term to begin September 1, 2022.Public Worksq. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toapprove Change Order No. 1 with Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., for Contract No.W-16-022-101, MBWWTP Equalization Basin and Blower ReplacementImprovements, to add a second year of construction services, resident projectrepresentation, and to increase the contract by $497,285.00, for a revised contracttotal amount of $2,541,477.00. (District 1)

r. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

renew Contract No. W-21-002-201, Manhole Rehabilitation Blanket Contract, for year

two of a three-year term, to Video Industrial Services, Inc., of Birmingham, AL, for

$270,000.00, plus a $30,000.00 contingency, for a total amount of $300,000.00.

8. Purchases.



9. Committee Reports.



10. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):



? MAPCO Express, Inc. (2282 Encompass Drive) - Certificate of Compliance for

liquor in retail store (District 6).



11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



12. Adjournment.