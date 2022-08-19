Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).
III. Special Presentations.
Proclamation - Hurst UMC 140th Anniversary
Recognition - Little League Champions
Presented by Councilwoman Jenny Hill
Public Hearing on Area 11 East Brainerd Plan
IV. Minute Approval.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading :
PLANNING
a.
2022-0149 Bean Bowl, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1200 Judd Road, from M-1
Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2022-0170 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1023 East 13 th Street, from R-3
Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission
and denial by Staff) (Deferred from 08-16-2022)
2022-0170 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero
Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1023 East 13 th Street, from R-3
Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2022-0170 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1023 East 13 th Street, from R-3
Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
b. 2022-0171 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1100 East 13 th Street, from R-3
Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission
and denial by Staff) (Deferred from 08-16-2022)
2022-0171 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero
Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1100 East 13 th Street, from R-3
Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2022-0171 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1100 East 13 th Street, from R-3
Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, Article V, Zoning Regulations, Division 1, R-1 Residential Zone, Section
38-44, Height and Area Regulations, (7) minimum suburban infill lot frontage and
setback, and to amend Division 30, urban infill lot compatibility option. (Deferred
from 08-09-2022)
PARKS & PUBLIC WORKS
Public Works
d. MR-2022-0128 Lisa Davis (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a
portion of a right-of-way located in the 1000 block of Winthrop Street, as detailed on
the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for
approval by Planning Commission and recommended for approval by Public
Works)
e. MR-2022-0126 James Farmer (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning
a portion of a right-of-way located in the 500 block of Crewdson Street, as detailed on
the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for
approval by Planning Commission and recommended for approval by Public
Works)
f. MR-2022-0152 Dennis C. Potter (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning an unopened right-of-way between 7757 and 7759 Igou Gap Road, as
detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)
(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for
approval by Public Works)
g. MR-2022-0134 Jaramillo Gilberto Parra (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning a portion of a right-of-way located in the 1600 block of Rossville
Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)
(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for
approval by Public Works)
h. MR-2022-0137 3709-3819 Holding, LLC c/o Eshco Real Estate (Abandonment). An
ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the unopened right-of-way located in
the 1500 block of E. 38 th Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain
conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission
and recommended for approval by Public Works)
i. MR-2022-0143 Neuhoff Taylor Architects, PC c/o Pat Neuhoff (Abandonment). An
ordinance closing and abandoning an opened right-of-way located in the 6900 block
of Concord Circle, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions.
(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and
recommended for approval by Public Works)
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Amendment to
Standard Premises Use Agreement and Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew, in
substantially the form attached, with Chattanooga Flying Disc Club, Inc., for the term
through June 30, 2023.
MAYOR’S OFFICE
b. A resolution to confirm the Mayor's appointment of Anna Taylor to a three-year term
beginning on August 16, 2022, and ending August 16, 2025, on the Library Board of
Directors. (Deferred from 08-16-2022)
c. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Dr. Ernest Reid to the Head
Start Governing Board, with a one-year term beginning August 23, 2022, and ending
August 23, 2023.
d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Joyce Jackson to the Head
Start Governing Board, with a one-year term beginning August 23, 2022, and ending
August 23, 2023.
e. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Tccora Johnson-Petersen to the
Head Start Governing Board, with a one-year term beginning August 23, 2022, and
ending August 23, 2023.
f. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Sherelle Reid to the Office of
Family Empowerment Board, with a two-year term beginning August 23, 2022, and
ending August 23, 2024.
g. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Dr. Lar'mara Henderson to the
Office of Family Empowerment Board, with a two-year term beginning August 23,
2022, and ending August 23, 2024.
h. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Meghan Creecy to the Office
of Family Empowerment Board, as recommended by the Office of Family
Empowerment Leadership, with a two-year term beginning August 23, 2022, and
ending August 23, 2024.
i. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Wynona McClendon to the
Office of Family Empowerment Board, as recommended by the Office of Family
Empowerment Leadership, with a two-year term beginning August 23, 2022, and
ending August 23, 2024.
j. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Sharon Smith-Hensley to the
Office of Family Empowerment Board, as recommended by the Office of Family
Empowerment Leadership, with a two-year term beginning August 23, 2022, and
ending August 23, 2024.
PLANNING
k. A resolution to adopt the East Brainerd Area 11 Plan, dated July 11, 2022. (Public
Hearing)
PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS
Public Works
l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter
into a Joint Funding Agreement with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to operate
seven (7) continuous real-time stream gages located on North Chickamauga Creek,
South Chickamauga Creek, Chattanooga Creek, Mountain Creek, Wolftever Creek,
Lookout Creek, and Friars Branch for emergency preparedness and flood response
activities for the period beginning April 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023, in the
amount of $89,625.00.
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Committee Reports.
X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
XI. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 30, 2022
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairwoman Dotley).
3. Special Presentation.
4. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
5. Ordinances - Final Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2022-0170 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1023 East 13 th Street, from R-3
Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission
and denial by Staff)
2022-0170 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero
Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1023 East 13 th Street, from R-3
Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2022-0170 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1023 East 13 th Street, from R-3
Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
b. 2022-0171 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1100 East 13 th Street, from R-3
Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission
and denial by Staff)
2022-0171 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero
Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1100 East 13 th Street, from R-3
Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2022-0171 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1100 East 13 th Street, from R-3
Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, Article V, Zoning Regulations, Division 1, R-1 Residential Zone, Section
38-44, Height and Area Regulations, (7) minimum suburban infill lot frontage and
setback, and to amend Division 30, urban infill lot compatibility option. (Deferred
from 08-09-2022)
PARKS & PUBLIC WORKS
Public Works
d. MR-2022-0128 Lisa Davis (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a
portion of a right-of-way located in the 1000 block of Winthrop Street, as detailed on
the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for
approval by Planning Commission and recommended for approval by Public
Works)
e. MR-2022-0126 James Farmer (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning
a portion of a right-of-way located in the 500 block of Crewdson Street, as detailed on
the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for
approval by Planning Commission and recommended for approval by Public
Works)
f. MR-2022-0152 Dennis C. Potter (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning an unopened right-of-way between 7757 and 7759 Igou Gap Road, as
detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)
(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for
approval by Public Works)
g. MR-2022-0134 Jaramillo Gilberto Parra (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning a portion of a right-of-way located in the 1600 block of Rossville
Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)
(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for
approval by Public Works)
h. MR-2022-0137 3709-3819 Holding, LLC c/o Eshco Real Estate (Abandonment). An
ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the unopened right-of-way located in
the 1500 block of E. 38 th Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain
conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission
and recommended for approval by Public Works)
i. MR-2022-0143 Neuhoff Taylor Architects, PC c/o Pat Neuhoff (Abandonment). An
ordinance closing and abandoning an opened right-of-way located in the 6900 block
of Concord Circle, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions.
(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and
recommended for approval by Public Works)
6. Ordinances - First Reading :
COUNCIL OFFICE
a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Article XXI,
Downtown Central Business Improvement District (Downtown CBID), Section
11-531, Estimated Costs and Rate of Levy; Special Assessment Procedure for Certain
Non-Profit Organizations. (Sponsored by Chairman Ledford, Vice-Chairwoman
Dotley, and Councilman Smith)
7. Resolutions:
MAYOR’S OFFICE
a. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Jim Williamson to the
Form-Based Code Committee for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and ending
on August 31, 2025.
b. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of David Hudson to the
Form-Based Code Committee for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and ending
on August 31, 2025.
c. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Tenesha Irvin to the
Form-Based Code Committee for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and ending
on August 31, 2025.
d. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Sarah Brogdon to the
Form-Based Code Committee for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and ending
on August 31, 2025.
e. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Thomas Palmer to the
Form-Based Code Committee for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and ending
on August 31, 2025.
f. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Charles Young to the Board of
Electrical Examiners for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and ending on
August 31, 2026.
g. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Ronald Pendergrass to the
Board of Electrical Examiners for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and
ending on August 31, 2026.
h. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of James Walker to the Board
of Electrical Examiners for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and ending on
August 31, 2026.
i. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Brenda Jean Adamson to the
Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission for a term beginning
on September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2026.
j. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Matt Lyle to the
Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission for a term beginning
on September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2026.
k. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Nathan Bird to the
Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission for a term beginning
on September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2026.
l. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Vyomesh Desai to the
Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission for a term beginning
on September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2026.
m. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment (jointly With Hamilton County
Mayor Coppinger) of John Tucker to the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution
Control Board for a term ending on December 19, 2024.
n. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment (jointly with Hamilton County
Mayor Coppinger) of Shea Cofer to the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution
Control Board for a term ending on August 17, 2026.
o. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment (jointly with Hamilton County
Mayor Coppinger) of Sandra Koss to the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution
Control Board for a term ending on August 7, 2023.
PARKS & PUBLIC WORKS
Parks
p. A resolution authorizing Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors to enter into a four-year
contract with Perfectmind, Inc. (RFP 200216 Parks and Recreation Management
Software and Services), Park Management and Reservation Software, the first year
will not exceed $50,000.00 and each subsequent year not to exceed $10,000.00, for a
four-year term to begin September 1, 2022.
Public Works
q. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
approve Change Order No. 1 with Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., for Contract No.
W-16-022-101, MBWWTP Equalization Basin and Blower Replacement
Improvements, to add a second year of construction services, resident project
representation, and to increase the contract by $497,285.00, for a revised contract
total amount of $2,541,477.00. (District 1)
z
r. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
renew Contract No. W-21-002-201, Manhole Rehabilitation Blanket Contract, for year
two of a three-year term, to Video Industrial Services, Inc., of Birmingham, AL, for
$270,000.00, plus a $30,000.00 contingency, for a total amount of $300,000.00.
8. Purchases.
9. Committee Reports.
10. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):
? MAPCO Express, Inc. (2282 Encompass Drive) - Certificate of Compliance for
liquor in retail store (District 6).
11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
12. Adjournment.