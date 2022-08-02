 Tuesday, August 2, 2022 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Frank Hollis Caldwell Lived On Cedar Street Before Moving To Lookout Mountain, Tn., And Becoming Its Mayor

Tuesday, August 2, 2022

  • 315 Cedar is in the center in this 1890 photo. Many Cameron Hill homes had "mud room" shed entrances at the back.


Frank Hollis Caldwell lived for a number of years at Cameron Hill before he became one of the first permanent residents of Lookout Mountain.

Caldwell was born at Cuthbert, Ga., son of the Rev.

John Hollis Caldwell, who was from Spartanburg, S.C. F. H. Caldwell was born in 1853, and he left school when he was 16. He arrived in Chattanooga in 1869, left for a short time to work with the railroad in Atlanta and Dalton, then returned to Chattanooga in 1872.

He married Nellie Walker, daughter of Francis Marion Walker, the district attorney who was killed in the Civil War while fighting for the South.

Caldwell resided at 610 W. 6th St. in 1884 when he was with the Tennessee Handle Company. He and John C. Anderson had founded the plant the previous year. The Caldwells had moved to a large two-story house at 315 Cedar St. by 1886. It faced toward town and was two doors down from his brother-in-law, Lapsley Green Walker.

When John T. Cahill's health began to fade when he was at a young age he sold part of his business to F.H. Caldwell and Frank Whiteside. Caldwell became president of the Cahill Foundry. By 1895 he listed his address as Natural Bridge Station, Lookout Mountain. He served as mayor of Lookout Mountain from 1908-1912. His son, Hollis Caldwell, was mayor from 1922-1926.

John C. McIsaac, the grocer, and his wife Catherine afterward lived at 315 Cedar St.

Zell R. and Sara G. Umbarger, with their daughter, Dorothy May, lived there for many years.

One of the last occupants was C.F. Rhear.


August 2, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Calls Police Again About Seeing Person In Her Car In Her Garage; Woman Tries To Pawn Stolen Gun

August 2, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 1, 2022

Longtime Collegedale Commissioner Phil Garver Moves And Leaves Panel; Larry Hanson Is Interim Choice


Police were called to Clayton Drive where a woman said she saw someone in her car located in her locked garage. Officers had answered a call the previous night for the same issue. Officers checked

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACOSTA CUIN, JONNATHAN S 2623 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MTN, 37377 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING UNDER

Phil Garver, a long-time Collegedale commissioner, has resigned from the board. He became ineligible to serve on the city's board of commissioners after he moved out of the city. The seat



Police Blotter: Woman Calls Police Again About Seeing Person In Her Car In Her Garage; Woman Tries To Pawn Stolen Gun

Police were called to Clayton Drive where a woman said she saw someone in her car located in her locked garage. Officers had answered a call the previous night for the same issue. Officers checked the area and didn't find anyone. * * * A man told police he had lost his phone sometime last night and tracked it that afternoon to Duncan Avenue. He and his friends had searched

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACOSTA CUIN, JONNATHAN S 2623 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MTN, 37377 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE AVERY, TAYLOR MACK 728 BACON TRAIL APT 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Opinion

Matt Adams Got My Vote

At one of the early county mayoral debates Weston Wamp asked the other two candidates to pledge that their respective campaigns would be void of personal attacks. Matt Hullander and Sabrena Smedley made the pledge – and kept their word. In a campaign meeting a month before early voting, Matt was being pressured to go negative to assure a victory. Matt said he had promised

Roy Exum: What’s Wrong Today?

I am a Presbyterian by faith but in the years I have grown to adore different church services, I have found almost all of them focus on the same cross and the same Savior. This is one reason I hold little regard for different denominations when compared to who I worship; I can appreciate "the entire body of Christ" rather than the tribes. It is with such whimsey I love listening

Sports

Four Football Mocs On Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-American Squads

Four Chattanooga Mocs feature prominently in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America squad. Returning Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year Devonnsha Maxwell and McClendon Curtis are on the first, while Ailym Ford and Ty Boeck come in on the third squad. Maxwell was a first team pick a year. Curtis is following the same track his fellow guard Cole Strange took

Revamped Vols Set To Open Preseason Camp On Monday

It's one of the most exciting times of the year on Rocky Top as the Tennessee Volunteers football team kicks off preseason camp on Monday morning at Haslam Field, marking the official start of the 2022 season for the Big Orange, led by second-year head coach Josh Heupel . On Sunday afternoon, Heupel, along with offensive coordinator Alex Golesh , defensive coordinator Tim


