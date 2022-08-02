Frank Hollis Caldwell Lived On Cedar Street Before Moving To Lookout Mountain, Tn., And Becoming Its Mayor

315 Cedar is in the center in this 1890 photo. Many Cameron Hill homes had "mud room" shed entrances at the back.

Frank Hollis Caldwell lived for a number of years at Cameron Hill before he became one of the first permanent residents of Lookout Mountain.

Caldwell was born at Cuthbert, Ga., son of the Rev. John Hollis Caldwell, who was from Spartanburg, S.C. F. H. Caldwell was born in 1853, and he left school when he was 16. He arrived in Chattanooga in 1869, left for a short time to work with the railroad in Atlanta and Dalton, then returned to Chattanooga in 1872.

He married Nellie Walker, daughter of Francis Marion Walker, the district attorney who was killed in the Civil War while fighting for the South.

Caldwell resided at 610 W. 6th St. in 1884 when he was with the Tennessee Handle Company. He and John C. Anderson had founded the plant the previous year. The Caldwells had moved to a large two-story house at 315 Cedar St. by 1886. It faced toward town and was two doors down from his brother-in-law, Lapsley Green Walker.

When John T. Cahill's health began to fade when he was at a young age he sold part of his business to F.H. Caldwell and Frank Whiteside. Caldwell became president of the Cahill Foundry. By 1895 he listed his address as Natural Bridge Station, Lookout Mountain. He served as mayor of Lookout Mountain from 1908-1912. His son, Hollis Caldwell, was mayor from 1922-1926.

John C. McIsaac, the grocer, and his wife Catherine afterward lived at 315 Cedar St.

Zell R. and Sara G. Umbarger, with their daughter, Dorothy May, lived there for many years.

One of the last occupants was C.F. Rhear.