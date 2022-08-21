Police Blotter: Woman Reports Car Stolen, But Just Forgot Where She Parked; Woman Staying In Abandoned House Has Medicine Stolen

A woman at Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. told police her rental car had been stolen. She arrived at Walmart at 6:50 p.m.,parked the car in the parking lot, and walked out of Walmart at 7:39 p.m. and noticed it had been stolen. Police were able to help the woman by giving her a ride to Enterprise. The 2020 Mitsubishi was entered into NCIC as stolen. While in the area on a separate call, an officer saw the vehicle previously reported as stolen sitting in the Walmart parking lot at 490 Greenway View Dr. The vehicle was unoccupied, and in the same location it was reportedly stolen from. It appears the woman forgot where she parked and believed her car to be stolen, which was not the case. The woman had already turned the keys into Enterprise. Broome's Wrecker responded to the scene and towed the car from the Walmart parking lot. The car was removed from NCIC.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a disorder with weapons on 6th Avenue. The resident told the officer there were no guns or bats in the apartment and the officer verified this. The woman said another girl came over to her apartment and was banging on her door to get her hair done. She refused and the girl left. The caller, who is the mother of the resident, thought these girls were going to go over there with guns and bats and harm the woman. There were no signs of these girls and it was unfounded they had guns or bats.

* * *

Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person outside of the Read House at 827 Broad St. by an anonymous complainant. The reporting person said a woman was outside asking people passing by to contact police for her. Upon arrival, officers found the woman. She explained she was trying to get home to Memphis and wanted police assistance to get to the Greyhound bus station. Officers took her to the bus stop without issue.

* * *

A woman on Grove Street Court told police she heard what she believed to be someone tampering with her window air conditioner unit. She didn’t see anyone outside of her residence at that time. Responding officers checked the area and didn’t find anyone.

* * *

An officer found a car left running on E. 8th Street. The officer tried to contact the owner of the vehicle but was unsuccessful. Since the vehicle was a road hazard, it was towed by Doug Yates Towing to their lot.

* * *

Police responded to Poplar Street on a report that two black males were thought to be carrying firearms. The caller wished to remain anonymous. Police canvassed the area on foot and utilized RTIC to scan for suspicious activity, but didn’t observe any suspicious activity of any kind. Police attempted to call the number back but the caller's phone went to voicemail.

* * *

An employee at Aerotek at 1206 Pointe Centre Dr. told police sometime last week his Glock 43X 9mm fully loaded pistol was stolen from his unlocked car while he was at work. The gun has been entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman on S. Howell Avenue told police she couldn’t get inside her residence. Police spoke with one of the people residing at the home and she was able to collect her belongings and leave.

* * *

A man told police he and his girlfriend were scammed over the phone. She received a call from someone pretending to be her boss and requesting money. The man said they went to Target at 5579 Hwy. 153 and purchased $1,100 worth of gift cards. The man said he spent $500 and his girlfriend spent $600.

* * *



A woman told police she was buying a vehicle from a person known as Matthew on Seneca Avenue and she asked police to stand by while she was checking the vehicle. Police verified the tag and it was not reported stolen. The green 2010 Chevrolet Camaro was registered to a Matthew from Sewanee, but he was not there.

* * *

A woman told police the catalytic converter had been cut and removed from her 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander. She parked it on Molly Lane. There have been multiple converter thefts in the area the last couple of days.

* * *

A woman on E. 3rd Street called police and said someone stole the catalytic converter off her vehicle while it was parked. She was at work at Erlanger when the converter was taken out.

* * *

A woman on 4th Avenue told police someone had stolen her medicine. She was sleeping at an abandoned house at an unknown location. She woke up and noticed her insulin, suboxone, Klonopin, metrazol, lisinopril and $42 in cash had been taken. Multiple people are staying in the house but she still believes one man is the one who took it.