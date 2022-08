Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, SUSAN LYNN

3329 CREST STONE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BECKMANN, RICHARD

1852 HIDDEN SPRING TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROWN, BRITANIE LEIGH

6733 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BURKE, STEPHANIE CECLIE

5700 ROPPER ST EAST RIDGE, 37312

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)



COLLINS, GREGORY ESTEL

675 HEN HOUSE RD SEQUATCHIE, 37374

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLLINS, MARCELLA ANN

147 DEENA LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ABUSE OF ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULT

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER



CROWDER, ANTHONY MICHAEL

Homeless Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



CUNIC, KENT ALLEN

567 MOUNTAIN RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH

POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DELANEY, MARTEL JARON

220 CULVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DOWLEN, ERIC JAMES

3329 CRESTONE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ELLIS, AMARI SAENIQUE

5407 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FENTON, KWESI R

8956 Piney Ln Ooltewah, 373636966

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FITZPATRICK, MITZI ANNETTE

103 ORGAIN DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FRIEND, DANIEL RODNEY

184 OLD KILE LAKE SOUTH EAST CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GARCIA, ESTEBAN YERSI OBDULIO

1039 FACTORY ST DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

EVADING ARREST



GOFF, ROCKY WAYNE

269 BILL RUN ROAD DUNLAP, 32729

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GOMEZ SANCHEZ, DANY ROMEO

1609 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAWGRAY, BUFFY3725 FOUTAIN AVE APT 64 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONGUILLEN, MOISES ANTONIO MORALES1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainSPEEDINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEHAYES, JERRY WALTER6121 PYTHIAN RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYHOOD, WALTER JAMESHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJACKSON, TONY1820 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, ANGELA ELOIS1410 Grove Street Ct Chattanooga, 374023913Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELAURELL, AUDREY D1128 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELAWSON, TIMOTHY WAYNE572 STONECREST CIR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELINDER, WILL DEMARIO1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSLOMNICK, RONDRICK L3401 BRANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMCNAIR, CHRISTOPHER PAUL22175 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTMELTON, DAVINA YVETTEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY THEFT OVER $10000MENDEZ, SANTOS GABRIEL2003 HUFF PLACE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTMOORE, BRITNEY DANANE1010 OVERLOOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGPETTY, CHRISTIAN CORDALE222 WHITTEMORE ST RINGGOLD, 307362519Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PHILLIPS, JOHN NATHAN11322 VARNELL ROAD KNOXVILLE, 37912Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSPHILLIPS, MATTHEW JASON1501 ROBERTS MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37377Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: TVAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEROBINSON, TONY L2105 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSHVED, PAVEL I8470 MAPLEWOOD TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSMITH, ARRON JAMESVALLEY OAK ROAD CLEVLAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCETROWEL, ALEXANDER SCOTT290 MAIN ST DAYTOM, 37321Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TUCKER, KELDERICK MARQUAIL6220 SHALLOWFORD RD, APT 508 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEVINES, ANTONIO LAMARHOMELESS , 37403Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF