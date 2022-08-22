Police Blotter: Lady Says Someone Put Green Paint On Her Walls And Mopped Her Floor; Woman Doesn’t Pay Movers When They Break Her TV, But They Take $250

A woman at Gateway Towers, 1100 Gateway Ave., told police someone put "green" paint on her walls and mopped her floor. She spoke to management about the matter but nothing has been done. Police didn’t see any green paint but the floors appeared to be clean. Due to the woman’s age, 86, police asked a series of questions which she was able to answer successfully. Police contacted her daughter and informed her of the matter. The woman is elderly but doesn’t appear to be a safety hazard to herself. Her apartment was clean and it appears she is able to take care of herself at this time. Police asked the woman to call back at any time.

An officer was patrolling the area near the trailhead at the dead end of E. 42nd past Quinn Adams Street and found the teal Scion XB which had been reported stolen by HCSO. Dispatch left a voicemail for the owner and HCSO will be removing the vehicle from NCIC but listing the previous tag as stolen because it wasn’t with the vehicle. The car had been stripped (interior and engine) and was not drivable. The vehicle was towed by A-1 Towing.

The security guard at Northgate Mall told police he wanted to trespass two men for panhandling. The first was told he was trespassed from all CBL properties for two years. The second man was also told he was trespassed from all CBL properties for two years.

A man on E. 11 Street told police he was looking for a certain man who had stolen his wallet and phone. The first man said he was staying at the Chattanooga Rescue Mission in room 18 and the second man came into his room when he was asleep and took his wallet and phone. When asked how he knew it was the second man who took his items, he said, “I just know it was him." He wanted to press charges. However, due to the lack of evidence proving the second man was the suspect in this theft, no further action was taken. The man also didn’t have a date of birth for the second man, so there was no way of identifying him.

An anonymous person called to report that there was a break in the fence at Clifton Hills Elementary at 1815 E. 32nd St. An officer walked the area and found several holes in the fence, however there was no evidence of anyone on the campus. The damage appeared to be older and no one responsible was able to be contacted.

A man on Hollyberry Lane didn’t want his nephew in his residence tonight due to a verbal argument. His nephew left the residence on foot.

While driving on Market Street, an officer saw a man trying to exit the rear passenger side of a white Range Rover SUV while it was moving. The vehicle eventually turned westbound on E. 13th St. and pulled over and the man exited the vehicle and walked off. The other occupants of the vehicle got out and attempted to follow the man. The man eventually walked off, but the officer was able to talk with the other two passengers. They both said the man was in a verbal argument with a woman in a bar, and got angry when the driver came to pick them up. Both the driver and woman said the man got angry to the point where he just exited the vehicle to walk off away from them. Both said at no time did the argument ever become physical and the officer observed no signs that anything physical had happened.

A woman on Zinnia Street called and told police FedEx delivered a package to her porch but when she arrived home it wasn’t there. She contacted FedEx to verify the delivery.

An employee with Hertz Rental at 1101 Airport Road told police a slender black male could be seen on surveillance footage entering a 2022 black Jeep Grand Cherokee in the back lot. She reported the stolen vehicle was a repossession and the owner still had one set of keys. In the video the man could be seen utilizing the key fob to activate the lights on the vehicle to help him locate it. The employee reported the vehicle may still have "repossession" written on the back of it. The vehicle has been entered into NCIC.

A woman on Olive Street told police a man and his nephew were helping her move into a new house. In the process of moving items into the house her TV ($2,030) was accidentally broken by the man. The woman said she had originally agreed to pay the man and his nephew $100 each but because her TV was broken, they would not be getting paid. The woman said she had $250 in her hand and the man grabbed it from her and he and his nephew fled the scene in a white Honda Civic. The woman said she has no additional information regarding the man or his nephew.