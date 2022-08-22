Motorcyclist, 19, Dies In Cleveland Wreck

A teen died in a motorcycle crash in Cleveland on Sunday night. after an SUV turned in front of a motorcycle.

At approximately 9:14 p.m., Cleveland Police Department officers responded to a crash with injuries on Keith Street at Ocoee Crossing. The crash involved a motorcycle and a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder.

It was determined that Nicholas Pell, 19, was the driver of the motorcycle. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the motorcycle was traveling north on Keith Street, when a

Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Tabitha Charles, turned left in front of him at the intersection of Ocoee Crossing. The crash is currently under investigation by the CPD Crash Team.