Michael Hampton Charged With Shooting Couple On Lavender Trail Following Earlier Shooting There

Chattanooga Police have arrested Michael Hampton in the shooting of a man and woman on Aug. 11 at 4900 Lavender Trail.

Hampton, 22, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic, and especially aggravated burglary. Hampton is already in Silverdale.





At 1:30 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting. Police were advised a man, 22, and woman, 26, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries had driven themselves to a local hospital for treatment.

It is believed the suspect gained entry into the home and shot the victims. Police were advised that the victims were in bed when they were shot.

Hampton was charged a week ago after the mother of his child said he became upset that she had another man at her residence and he fired a shot in her home.

Officers responded to a residence on Lavender Trail around 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 8. A woman had called advising that Hampton and another person had entered her home, assaulted her and fired a pistol.



As police were on their way to the home, the victim told them Hampton and the other person had left the area in a silver Audi sedan.



Police located the sedan traveling north on Delashmitt Road and initiated a traffic stop at Delashmitt Road and Gadd Road. While still rolling, Hampton, a passenger in the vehicle, exited the vehicle and ran into the woods. The driver then came to a stop at Gadd Road and May Circle. The driver, Qwess McKinley, was detained, identified and advised of his Miranda rights, but he refused to answer any questions.



Police utilized a K9 to try to track Hampton, but were unable to locate him.



Police then went to the victim's home and she told them what had happened.