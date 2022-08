Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUILAR-MORALES, RUDY BENITO

3504 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



AQUIRIANO, RONY ALEXANDER

248 52ND ST DES MOINES, 50265

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



ATKINSON, LYNN MARIE

729 ELY RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



BERRY, CHARLES MICHAEL

312 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

(VOP) AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT

(VOP) RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



BIBLE, DUANE ANTHONY

224 HOUGH AVE NORFOLK, 23523

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BLAINEY, RYAN SCOTT

7931 ORCHARDVALLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE



BROWN, LUCAS NAKIA

636 SOUTH MAIN ST WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CARDEN, ANDRIA S

9327 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CARMICHAEL TATE, KOVU CORNELIUS

430 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CLAIRE, KAYLEE GRACE

519 COVE RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRINKING UNDER AGE



DAILEY, TONY LUWEINE

7140 BLOSSOM CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DALLAS, CALVIN LEE

744 NIPPER DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER 1,000



DONALDSON, ALEXANDRA LEA

2302 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063858

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



EAST, BRANDON LEE

713 HEMLOCK DR SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FREEMAN, BRANDON KYLE

3436 SUNRAY DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOOD, WALTER JAMES

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HUGHES, CHRISTOPHER M

1310 FRANKLIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HUGHES, STEVEN ALAN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VOP (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

