Early Morning Fire Heavily Damages Vacant Industrial Building In Downtown Rossville

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions Battled a structure fire at a large vacant industrial building in downtown Rossville.


Walker County 911 received a call around 2:21 a.m. on Tuesday, stating a tree was on fire near the Rossville Athletic Association gym. When fire crews from Rossville responded, they discovered the blaze was actually at the old Coats American building on Maple Street and was already about 30 percent involved.


Over a dozen units from Walker County, Catoosa County, East Ridge, Georgia Department of Corrections, Trenton and Hamilton County provided assistance to help get the fire under control, which took about five hours.


Fire officials estimate about 75 percent of the building is a total loss, but report no injuries at this time.

The vacant building did not have any power. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Walker County’s new Accelerant Detection Canine Team will investigate once the building is safe for them to enter.


Firefighters will be at the site all day dousing the 240,000-square-foot building with water. The building’s roof collapsed, trapping flames underneath the rubble.


Because the fire remains active, several roads in Rossville will be closed to through traffic on Tuesday. They include portions of Maple and Williams Streets, Walnut Street and the 700 block of Flegal Avenue.



Harry Carbaugh, Who Founded Tennessee Egg Company And Became A Force In National Politics, Grew Up On Poplar, Pine Streets

Police Blotter: Man Reportedly Trying To Steal Bikes Was Just Looking For Cigarette Butts; Woman Unlawfully Subleasing House Can't Get Renters To Leave

Harry C. Carbaugh, who went from humble beginnings to found the Tennessee Egg Company and be a force in national politics, grew up on Cameron Hill. Carbaugh was born at Tasso in Bradley County, the son of Harvey F. and Bertha F. Carbaugh. The family moved to Cameron Hill in 1896 when Harry was two years old. They lived in a house at 322 Poplar and then at 703 Pine. Rosa Carbaugh, ... (click for more)

A man at the Chattanooga Rescue Mission, 1512 S Holtzclaw Ave., called police and said he believed a man was pulling on chains that were connected to the bikes stored there. He said he saw this on the security cameras. The man called back and said he was a mistaken; it was a man staying there looking for cigarette butts in the buckets, that happened to be next to the bikes. * ... (click for more)

Save Alpine Crest Elementary School From The Chopping Block

Red Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a “neighborhood school.” Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Blitz Pics Vols 16th

The Blitz, a tremendous college football weekly newsletter, has picked Ohio State as its preseason No. 1 team, followed by Alabama and Georgia. Alabama has been No. 1 in virtually every other preseason poll this year but Jim Gumm, who publishes his newsletter from Cleveland, Tn., has the Buckeyes rated 0.4 points in his rating system higher than the Crimson Tide in his first issue ... (click for more)

Soccer Mocs Lose 2-1 To Visiting Eastern Kentucky

Senior captain Maggie Shaw pushed a header into the goal in the second half to cut the Eastern Kentucky lead in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Chattanooga Mocs who fell 2-1 in non-conference women’s soccer action Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex. “The result, obviously, wasn’t what we wanted,” head coach Gavin McKinney said following the match. “It ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: For The Love Of The Games

The shortage of youth game officials for all sports has been creeping toward a panic level now for quite a few years. It has really gotten bad recently with local TSSAA and softball umpires being forced to officiate games by themselves or cancelling games altogether because no men in blue are available. It's the same for other sports as well. Local football officials are now being ... (click for more)


