Home In Ooltewah Damaged By Fire Early Wednesday Morning

A home in Ooltewah was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning. At 12:49 a.m., the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house on fire at 6715 Crooked Cove Way.

The first engine arrived on the scene and reported smoke showing from the home. Firefighters conducted an interior attack and found heavy fire in the upstairs hallway. The fire was extinguished and contained to the laundry room and the upstairs hallway.

Damages are unknown at this time but the laundry room and upstairs hallway had severe smoke, fire and water damage. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Highway 58 VFD requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower and apparatus. Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and Chattanooga Fire Department stood by at Highway 58 VFD station for any additional emergency calls.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the first responders.