City Reaches Resolution In Cases Of 15 Police Officers Who Were Assigned To Desk Duty; Each Case To Be Reviewed By Panel

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Mayor Tim Kelly, Police Chief Celeste Murphy, and employee representative groups have collaboratively reached a resolution to review the assignments of all Chattanooga Police Department officers who have previously sustained allegations of being less than truthful.


As part of the review process, each affected officer’s assignment will be evaluated by an internal committee made up of sworn officers of diverse ranks and roles.

The evaluation criteria are currently being finalized in partnership with employee groups, but they are expected to include factors such as age of the violation, severity of the violation, disciplinary record since the violation, and the circumstances of the violation as determined by internal affairs.


Once their evaluation is complete, the review committee will issue a recommendation to Chief Murphy with one of three possible outcomes for the affected officer: 

  • Permanent reassignment to a non-enforcement role

  • Restoration of responsibilities with special accommodations (for example, requiring the officer to wear a body camera at additional times or to team with an additional officer during patrol)

  • Restoration of full responsibilities without special accommodations 


Review committee members are still being finalized. The final decision on the outcome for the affected officer will rest with Chief Murphy. 


This process will apply to all sworn officers who have had a sustained internal policy violation of being less than truthful prior to August 16, 2022 — a total of 15 officers, based on CPD’s final database audit of personnel records. All affected officers previously faced discipline for the internal policy violations at the time those allegations were sustained. As of August 17, 2022, any untruthfulness violation that is sustained will result in immediate termination. 


“I fully support Chief Murphy’s decision to ensure the Chattanooga Police Department leads with integrity. I chose her for our Police Chief because she committed to me from the earliest part in the hiring process that she was going to set a high bar for professional standards in our department,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “I also believe that we can make tough decisions that protect public safety and include trusted employee groups. I’m grateful that we were able to work together to create a productive path forward for the department and the officers involved.”


“This is not a decision I made lightly, and I know these changes have been extremely impactful to our department, which is why collaborating to find meaningful resolutions is so important,” said Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy. “I’m dedicated to upholding the department’s integrity in the eyes of the public, the eyes of our courts, and in the eyes of the brave men and women who selflessly serve their community.”



August 24, 2022

Grand Jury True Bills

August 24, 2022

Downtown Chattanooga Alliance Agrees Churches Will Not Have To Pay Fees

August 24, 2022

Bridge Replacement Project Completed Over The Ocoee River


Here are the Grand Jury true bills: 314286 1 BROWN, TANESHA NICHOLE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 08/24/2022 314287 1 BUSH, KEONTAE LEWAUN POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION 08/24/2022 ... (click for more)

Officials of the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance have agreed that two churches that are within the district will not have to pay assessments, City Council members were told. The full exemptions ... (click for more)

Deputy Governor and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Butch Eley joined federal, state, and local officials on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the U.S. 64 (SR 40) bridge ... (click for more)



Save Alpine Crest Elementary School From The Chopping Block

Red Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a “neighborhood school.” Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Blitz Picks Vols 16th

The Blitz, a tremendous college football weekly newsletter, has picked Ohio State as its preseason No. 1 team, followed by Alabama and Georgia. Alabama has been No. 1 in virtually every other preseason poll this year but Jim Gumm, who publishes his newsletter from Cleveland, Tn., has the Buckeyes rated 0.4 points in his rating system higher than the Crimson Tide in his first issue ... (click for more)

Hooker Tabbed to Manning Award Preseason Watch List

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker added to his impressive list of preseason honors on Monday, as he was one of 30 signal callers named to the Manning Award preseason watch list. The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' ... (click for more)

Two Mocs On Reese's Football Senior Bowl Watch List

The Chattanooga Mocs are one of five FCS programs with multiple players on the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List to begin the 2022 season. Offensive lineman McClendon Curtis and defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell are square in the sights of the NFL’s top evaluators. “It’s a great statement for both D-Max and McClendon,” Coach Rusty Wright shared. “They both work their tails off ... (click for more)


