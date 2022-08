Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, MARY D

1551 OLD MILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)



AKINS, JAMAINE EMORY

712 GREENWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



ALLEN, CODY RYAN

121 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374054721

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BRACKETT, SPENCER STEVEN

3652 LARRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BREWER, TERRANCE LEBRON

1015 N HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FORGERY

FORGERY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BURNETTE, DAVID E

NONE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHEORPE)



CHAPIN, KATHLEEN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)



CLAYTON, TRAVIS GENE

6736 ARDIS LANE HIXSON, 37342

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ALIAS CAPIAS



CORRELL, JASON MICHAEL

3811 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

STALKING



DAVIS, DANIELLE NICOLE

941 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED,SUSPEND



DAVIS, JOEL WATSON

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DEAN, CALEB LEVI

451 BREAN LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

STALKING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

STALKING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

STALKING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



DEFUR, AMY JEANNETTE

9846 W RIDGETRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FLANARY, PAMELA MICHELLE

469 CLIFT RD LOT 13 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FORD, JOHNATHAN JORDAN CHARLES

151 JUNIPER DR MCDONOUGH, 30253

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



FOSSETT, MICHAEL ANTHONY

67 MINERAL AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST



GARCIA HERNANDEZ, JONATHAN

2602 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL UNDER AGE



GLASCOCK, FRANK R

417 N PALISADES DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773138

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)



GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



HEADRICK, CODY LEE

3626 BENTWOOD COVE DR APISON, 373027538

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST



JOHNSON, JOHNATHON WALTER

812 CHESTNUT WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

ASSAULT



JOLLY, CAMBREN E

7417 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211084

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



KRANSKE, RACHEL MACKENZIE

5421 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LUCIOUS, JESSICA F

817 FLYNN STREET APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MARSH, JEROME ANTHONY

112 8TH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



MARSHALL, DARWIN

2337 E37TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MCALLISTER, MICHAEL EDWARD

4121 HARRISON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ALIAS CAPIAS (SIMPLE POSS OF METH)



MCDANIEL, CAREY DAWN

7214 TENDER FOOT TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



MCLAUGHLIN, JUSTIN KHALIL

1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK DR UNIT 1910 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MOORE, RICHARD DEWAYNE

3621 CLINE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

PEDESTRIANS' RIGHT-OF-WAY IN CROSSWALKS



MOTLEY, LESLEA

4116 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CHILD NEGLECT

ASSAULT



PARKER, RACHEL LEIGHANN

4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT 2203 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



POTTS, JUSTIN ROBERT

4007 RETRO HUGHES RD BAKEWELL, 37373

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



SIZEMORE, ANDREW ALLEN

11 SUNRISE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SMITH, ROBERT LAMAR

943 SWANSON ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



TALIAFERRO, DARIUS ANTONIO

170 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR



TAYLOR, CARLTON DEJUAN

4923 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112538

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



TORY, PATRICK LAMAR

8457 HUNTER HILLS CT CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



WELLS, ALEX MCKINLEY

3407 ROBERTS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162815

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



WILLIAMS, ANTHONY JOHN

10126 JOHN HOLLIS RD HAMMOND, 70403

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



WILLOCK, RALPH WAYNE

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



YOUNG, JAWON M

5005 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT