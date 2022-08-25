 Thursday, August 25, 2022 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Of Chattanooga Council District 8 Run-Off Early Voting Begins Aug. 26

Thursday, August 25, 2022
The Hamilton TN Election Commission reminds voters who reside in the City Council District 8 that early voting in the run off election begins Friday. 
 
"We advise voters to look at any newer voter registration cards with a print date of 3/19/2022 or newer to see if City Council District 8 is printed on their voter registration card before attempting to go to the polls for the Sept. 15 run-off," officials said. "Voters can also verify their district info online anytime by using the voter lookup tool available on our website at http://elect.hamiltontn.gov/myinfo, or by phone Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 423-209-8683 (VOTE). They can also look at the map to see if they live in the yellow area on the map.
They must live in the yellow area to participate in the run-off election."

Early voting will run until Sept. 10 at the Election Commission, 700 River Terminal Road, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., with the exception of Sept. 7, 8 and 9 hours being from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., with the exception of Sept. 10 hours being from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 

Early voting will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day.

Polling facilities will be open on election day on Sept. 15 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

A photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee or federal government is required to vote.  

Sign-up to be a poll official at elect.hamiltontn.gov/pollworker, or call 423-209-8683 for more information.  Poll officials get a stipend for $135-$175 per election.


August 25, 2022

Police Blotter: Church Allows Man To Charge His Phone On The Property As Long As He Keeps The Area Clean; People Making Themselves At Home In The Closed Airport Inn

August 25, 2022

Charleston Man Charged With 4 Counts Of Statutory Rape By An Authority Figure

August 25, 2022

City Of Chattanooga Council District 8 Run-Off Early Voting Begins Aug. 26


Police saw a man in the doorway of Olivet Baptist Church, 740 E. Martin Luther King Boulevard, which was closed. Police spoke with the man and later identified him. He said he was just charging ... (click for more)

Garrett Hammontree turned himself in to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening, following a Grand Jury indictment for four counts of statutory rape by an authority figure. The ... (click for more)

The Hamilton TN Election Commission reminds voters who reside in the City Council District 8 that early voting in the run off election begins Friday. "We advise voters to look at any newer ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Church Allows Man To Charge His Phone On The Property As Long As He Keeps The Area Clean; People Making Themselves At Home In The Closed Airport Inn

Police saw a man in the doorway of Olivet Baptist Church, 740 E. Martin Luther King Boulevard, which was closed. Police spoke with the man and later identified him. He said he was just charging his phone and the pastor allowed this as long as he kept the property clean. * * * The night clerk at the Microtel Inn & Suites, 7014 McCutcheon Road, told police he had a guest ... (click for more)

Charleston Man Charged With 4 Counts Of Statutory Rape By An Authority Figure

Garrett Hammontree turned himself in to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening, following a Grand Jury indictment for four counts of statutory rape by an authority figure. The initial report for this case was filed June 13. The findings of that investigation led to the indictment for the charges. (click for more)

Opinion

Save Alpine Crest Elementary School From The Chopping Block

Red Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a “neighborhood school.” Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Blitz Picks Vols 16th

The Blitz, a tremendous college football weekly newsletter, has picked Ohio State as its preseason No. 1 team, followed by Alabama and Georgia. Alabama has been No. 1 in virtually every other preseason poll this year but Jim Gumm, who publishes his newsletter from Cleveland, Tn., has the Buckeyes rated 0.4 points in his rating system higher than the Crimson Tide in his first issue ... (click for more)

Sports

Pre-Season Preview: RunningBacks To Carry Big Load For Mocs In 2022

The 2022 football season is fast approaching for the 12th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs. Kickoff is just nine days away at the time of this publication. The sixth post in a position-by-position preview is here for the upcoming campaign. Vol. 1: Defensive Line Vol. 2: Offensive Line Vol. 3: Linebackers Vol. 4: Quarterbacks Vol. 5: Secondary No. 6 in this journey ... (click for more)

Hooker Tabbed to Manning Award Preseason Watch List

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker added to his impressive list of preseason honors on Monday, as he was one of 30 signal callers named to the Manning Award preseason watch list. The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors