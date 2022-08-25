City Of Chattanooga Council District 8 Run-Off Early Voting Begins Aug. 26





The Hamilton TN Election Commission reminds voters who reside in the City Council District 8 that early voting in the run off election begins Friday."We advise voters to look at any newer voter registration cards with a print date of 3/19/2022 or newer to see if City Council District 8 is printed on their voter registration card before attempting to go to the polls for the Sept. 15 run-off," officials said. "Voters can also verify their district info online anytime by using the voter lookup tool available on our website at http://elect.hamiltontn.gov/myinfo, or by phone Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 423-209-8683 (VOTE). They can also look at the map to see if they live in the yellow area on the map.They must live in the yellow area to participate in the run-off election."Early voting will run until Sept. 10 at the Election Commission, 700 River Terminal Road, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., with the exception of Sept. 7, 8 and 9 hours being from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., with the exception of Sept. 10 hours being from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Early voting will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day.Polling facilities will be open on election day on Sept. 15 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.A photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee or federal government is required to vote.Sign-up to be a poll official at elect.hamiltontn.gov/pollworker, or call 423-209-8683 for more information. Poll officials get a stipend for $135-$175 per election.