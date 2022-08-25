 Friday, August 26, 2022 80.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

County Detectives Make Separate Drug Arrests

Thursday, August 25, 2022
Patrick Lamar Tory
Patrick Lamar Tory

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of fentanyl at a room at the Microtel Motel, 7014 McCutcheon Road.

 

During the execution of the warrant, detectives took Patrick Lamar Tory into custody without incident. 

 

The search warrant yielded $14,265 cash, approximately 39 grams of fentanyl, 27 grams of marijuana, 30 grams of an unknown narcotics and an illegal firearm.

 

Tory was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on possession of a controlled substance, possession of drugs for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

 

Additional charges are pending.

 

Also, county detectives executed a search warrant at 6605 Flagstone Dr.

 

Detectives took Adio Gray into custody without incident. 

 

The search warrant yielded a marijuana grow operation, meth, processed marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, ecstasy ahd assorted pills.

 

Gray was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, four counts of possession of a controlled substance for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adio Gray
Adio Gray

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE 1210 WEST END AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge PETITION TO ...

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of fentanyl ...

Police saw a man in the doorway of Olivet Baptist Church, 740 E. Martin Luther King Boulevard, which was closed. Police spoke with the man and later identified him. He said he was just charging ...



Opinion

Save Alpine Crest Elementary School From The Chopping Block

Red Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a "neighborhood school." Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county. ...

Roy Exum: Ranking Every FBS Team

The Athletic, a subscription-based sports website, is a daily stop in my Morning Readings and on Thursday the talented writer Chris Vannini released the website's preseason ranking of all 131 FBS college football teams. As expected, Alabama was tops on the list, followed by Ohio State and Georgia, but what makes the list of all 131 teams special is that you can see where Tennessee, ...

Sports

Pre-Season Preview: RunningBacks To Carry Big Load For Mocs In 2022

The 2022 football season is fast approaching for the 12th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs. Kickoff is just nine days away at the time of this publication. The sixth post in a position-by-position preview is here for the upcoming campaign. Vol. 1: Defensive Line Vol. 2: Offensive Line Vol. 3: Linebackers Vol. 4: Quarterbacks Vol. 5: Secondary No. 6 in this journey ...

Hooker Tabbed to Manning Award Preseason Watch List

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker added to his impressive list of preseason honors on Monday, as he was one of 30 signal callers named to the Manning Award preseason watch list. The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' ...


