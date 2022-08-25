County Detectives Make Separate Drug Arrests

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of fentanyl at a room at the Microtel Motel, 7014 McCutcheon Road.

During the execution of the warrant, detectives took Patrick Lamar Tory into custody without incident.

The search warrant yielded $14,265 cash, approximately 39 grams of fentanyl, 27 grams of marijuana, 30 grams of an unknown narcotics and an illegal firearm.

Tory was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on possession of a controlled substance, possession of drugs for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Additional charges are pending.

Also, county detectives executed a search warrant at 6605 Flagstone Dr.

Detectives took Adio Gray into custody without incident.

The search warrant yielded a marijuana grow operation, meth, processed marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, ecstasy ahd assorted pills.

Gray was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, four counts of possession of a controlled substance for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.