 Friday, August 26, 2022 75.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Police Blotter: Woman's Hello Kitty Wallet Stolen From Her Unlocked Vehicle; Man Unable To Control Urge To Throw His Metal Bowl In The Sidewalk Abandons It

Friday, August 26, 2022

A woman on Laird Lane told police that some time overnight someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her Hello Kitty wallet, along with $18 cash, credit card/debit card and misc. identity cards.

* * *

A man on Blackford Street called police about a disturbance at his residence. He said a man was knocking on his doors and causing a scene.  Police found the door knocker across the street from the man's address. The man told police he did not know the door knocker and he wanted him to leave. Police gave the door knocker a ride back to his home on Raulston Street.

* * *

Police were asked to respond to room 110 of America's Best Value Inn & Suites, 7638 Lee Hwy., for a verbal disorder alleged to be caused by a man "not being quiet," according to another guest.
Both men agreed to separate for the remainder of the night. The man accused of not being quiet left the room for another hotel as police left.

* * *

An employee at the Chattanooga Zoo, 301 N Holtzclaw Ave., told police that a white male with a backpack was acting weird. She said he kept on talking about "laws." The man had left the area before police arrived.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police there was a white male lying under a tree on 10th Avenue, and she wanted him checked on. Police located the man, who goes by "Ron," and he told them that he was simply tired and wanted to rest under the nice tree. He appeared to be in his right state of mind and did not need police assistance. He denied the need for medical attention. Police offered him a power bar and a Gatorade, but he refused, saying that he did not want it. He said several times that he was fine and did not need assistance.

* * *

Police responded to a request to assist a citizen at Downtown Automotive, 1725 Market St.  The woman told police that she had purchased a 2001 Honda CRV from someone, and while driving the vehicle, it broke down. She then had the vehicle towed to Downtown Automotive for repairs.
While in for repairs, someone called the repair shop to inform them that the vehicle had been reported stolen. The woman said that she was now afraid to drive the vehicle because it had been reported stolen. The woman did have the title and bill of sale in her hand. The VIN  was then checked by police and they found no record of the vehicle being reported as stolen. The woman thanked police for checking and believed someone may have been trying to scam the repair
shop to get the vehicle. She said that no further assistance was needed.

* * *

Police saw a man throwing a metal bowl on the sidewalk at the Frothy Monkey, 1400 Market St. Police told the man to refrain from this activity. The man left his bowl on the bike rack because he said if he took it with him, he would "not be able to not throw the bowl." He said he was walking towards the North Shore because "that's where I lay my head." The man walked off.


August 26, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman's Hello Kitty Wallet Stolen From Her Unlocked Vehicle; Man Unable To Control Urge To Throw His Metal Bowl In The Sidewalk Abandons It

August 26, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

August 26, 2022

Cleveland Man In Critical Condtion After Thursday Afternoon Shooting; Shaquay Dodd Is Sought


A woman on Laird Lane told police that some time overnight someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her Hello Kitty wallet, along with $18 cash, credit card/debit card and misc. identity ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting at a Cleveland residence on Thursday afternoon. Shaquay Dodd, 25, was being sought for attempted second-degree murder. At 3:16 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman's Hello Kitty Wallet Stolen From Her Unlocked Vehicle; Man Unable To Control Urge To Throw His Metal Bowl In The Sidewalk Abandons It

A woman on Laird Lane told police that some time overnight someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her Hello Kitty wallet, along with $18 cash, credit card/debit card and misc. identity cards. * * * A man on Blackford Street called police about a disturbance at his residence. He said a man was knocking on his doors and causing a scene. Police found the door knocker ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Save Alpine Crest Elementary School From The Chopping Block

Red Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a “neighborhood school.” Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ranking Every FBS Team

The Athletic, a subscription-based sports website, is a daily stop in my Morning Readings and on Thursday the talented writer Chris Vannini released the website’s preseason ranking of all 131 FBS college football teams. As expected, Alabama was tops on the list, followed by Ohio State and Georgia, but what makes the list of all 131 teams special is that you can see where Tennessee, ... (click for more)

Sports

Pre-Season Preview: RunningBacks To Carry Big Load For Mocs In 2022

The 2022 football season is fast approaching for the 12th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs. Kickoff is just nine days away at the time of this publication. The sixth post in a position-by-position preview is here for the upcoming campaign. Vol. 1: Defensive Line Vol. 2: Offensive Line Vol. 3: Linebackers Vol. 4: Quarterbacks Vol. 5: Secondary No. 6 in this journey ... (click for more)

Hooker Tabbed to Manning Award Preseason Watch List

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker added to his impressive list of preseason honors on Monday, as he was one of 30 signal callers named to the Manning Award preseason watch list. The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors