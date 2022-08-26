Police Blotter: Woman's Hello Kitty Wallet Stolen From Her Unlocked Vehicle; Man Unable To Control Urge To Throw His Metal Bowl In The Sidewalk Abandons It

A woman on Laird Lane told police that some time overnight someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her Hello Kitty wallet, along with $18 cash, credit card/debit card and misc. identity cards.

* * *

A man on Blackford Street called police about a disturbance at his residence. He said a man was knocking on his doors and causing a scene. Police found the door knocker across the street from the man's address. The man told police he did not know the door knocker and he wanted him to leave. Police gave the door knocker a ride back to his home on Raulston Street.

* * *



Police were asked to respond to room 110 of America's Best Value Inn & Suites, 7638 Lee Hwy., for a verbal disorder alleged to be caused by a man "not being quiet," according to another guest.

Both men agreed to separate for the remainder of the night. The man accused of not being quiet left the room for another hotel as police left.

* * *

An employee at the Chattanooga Zoo, 301 N Holtzclaw Ave., told police that a white male with a backpack was acting weird. She said he kept on talking about "laws." The man had left the area before police arrived.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police there was a white male lying under a tree on 10th Avenue, and she wanted him checked on. Police located the man, who goes by "Ron," and he told them that he was simply tired and wanted to rest under the nice tree. He appeared to be in his right state of mind and did not need police assistance. He denied the need for medical attention. Police offered him a power bar and a Gatorade, but he refused, saying that he did not want it. He said several times that he was fine and did not need assistance.

* * *



Police responded to a request to assist a citizen at Downtown Automotive, 1725 Market St. The woman told police that she had purchased a 2001 Honda CRV from someone, and while driving the vehicle, it broke down. She then had the vehicle towed to Downtown Automotive for repairs.

While in for repairs, someone called the repair shop to inform them that the vehicle had been reported stolen. The woman said that she was now afraid to drive the vehicle because it had been reported stolen. The woman did have the title and bill of sale in her hand. The VIN was then checked by police and they found no record of the vehicle being reported as stolen. The woman thanked police for checking and believed someone may have been trying to scam the repair

shop to get the vehicle. She said that no further assistance was needed.

* * *

Police saw a man throwing a metal bowl on the sidewalk at the Frothy Monkey, 1400 Market St. Police told the man to refrain from this activity. The man left his bowl on the bike rack because he said if he took it with him, he would "not be able to not throw the bowl." He said he was walking towards the North Shore because "that's where I lay my head." The man walked off.