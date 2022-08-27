Home On North Concord Road Damaged By Fire Saturday Afternoon

A home on North Concord Road was damaged by fire Saturday afternoon.

Chattanooga firefighters worked the fire off East Brainerd Road on Saturday afternoon.

Companies were called to a home in the 1300 block of North Concord Road at 12:46 p.m. Quint 21 arrived on scene and reported smoke showing. They made entry and had a very quick knockdown on the fire.

The residents had all safely evacuated the house and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross will be assisting one adult and two children.

Quint 21, Engine 15, Engine 9, Ladder 5, Ladder 13, Squad 13, Battalion 2 and Battalion 3 (Red Shift) responded, along with CFD Investigations.