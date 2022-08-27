 Sunday, August 28, 2022 Weather

Home On North Concord Road Damaged By Fire Saturday Afternoon

Saturday, August 27, 2022

A home on North Concord Road was damaged by fire Saturday afternoon.

Chattanooga firefighters worked the fire off East Brainerd Road on Saturday afternoon.

Companies were called to a home in the 1300 block of North Concord Road at 12:46 p.m. Quint 21 arrived on scene and reported smoke showing. They made entry and had a very quick knockdown on the fire.

The residents had all safely evacuated the house and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross will be assisting one adult and two children.

Quint 21, Engine 15, Engine 9, Ladder 5, Ladder 13, Squad 13, Battalion 2 and Battalion 3 (Red Shift) responded, along with CFD Investigations. 


August 28, 2022

August 27, 2022

August 27, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATWELL, SARAH KATHERYN 630 SHORT HOLLOW RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: DRIVING UNDER THE

Carlos Adrian Garcia, 21, of north Dalton was found guilty on Friday by a Whitfield County jury for two counts of criminal attempt to commit rape and one count of burglary in the first degree.

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AYALA HERNANDEZ, ROLANDO A 613 ELINOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATWELL, SARAH KATHERYN 630 SHORT HOLLOW RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT BEVERLY, CONNIE DIANE 4504 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ... (click for more)

North Dalton Man Found Guilty Of Attempted Rape

Carlos Adrian Garcia, 21, of north Dalton was found guilty on Friday by a Whitfield County jury for two counts of criminal attempt to commit rape and one count of burglary in the first degree. The jury of nine women and three men deliberated for approximately two and a half hours after the week-long trial presided over by Superior Court Judge Scott Minter. The state’s case ... (click for more)

Hispanic Students Are Assets In Our Schools - And Response

In light of the recently-published article in which a board member blames teacher burnout, at least in part, to our county’s Hispanic/Latinx students, we can no longer be silent. As teachers in one of the schools listed in the article, the majority of our students are Spanish speakers. Our students and families are far from being one of our primary problems. In fact, they’re not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Rules For Boys & Men

I marvel at what my readers send me from the Internet and I am delighted by two lists of rules that have come my way. The first, “Rules To Teach Your Son,” applies to boys age 8 to 88, while second, said to be from some bogus group called the “International Council Of Man Laws,” caused me to laugh. See what you think as a few college football games are played today: * * * ... (click for more)

Pre-Season Preview: RunningBacks To Carry Big Load For Mocs In 2022

The 2022 football season is fast approaching for the 12th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs. Kickoff is just nine days away at the time of this publication. The sixth post in a position-by-position preview is here for the upcoming campaign. Vol. 1: Defensive Line Vol. 2: Offensive Line Vol. 3: Linebackers Vol. 4: Quarterbacks Vol. 5: Secondary No. 6 in this journey ... (click for more)

Hooker Tabbed to Manning Award Preseason Watch List

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker added to his impressive list of preseason honors on Monday, as he was one of 30 signal callers named to the Manning Award preseason watch list. The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' ... (click for more)


