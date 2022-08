Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATWELL, SARAH KATHERYN

630 SHORT HOLLOW RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT



BEVERLY, CONNIE DIANE

4504 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BISHOP, TIMOTHY LAMAR

4807 HAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CAMPBELL, BECKY DIANE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



CAMPBELL, COLTON ISAIAH

4986 SAGINAW RD COLLEGEDALE, 37315

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARSON, KIARA CHARDAY

8336 HUNTER HILL COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CHANDLER HARRIS, KARRINGTON GAUGE

7615 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLLINS, ARTHUR L

378 PADEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111572

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COLLINS, RICHARD LEON

39 MOUNTAIN SHOWADS LANE FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DAILEY, KRISTIN NICOLE

106 CENTRAL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DANIEL, KEYVON T

3001 APPISON DRIVE APT 4 CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



FEATHERSTONE, KA SAUD D

2404 N BRIAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GODSEY, BILLY DEWAYNE

564 EVENSVILLE MTN ROAD EVENSVILLE, 37332

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GOFF, ROCKY WAYNE

269 BILL RUN ROAD DUNLAP, 32729

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GOUGER, JERI MICHELLE

3605 IDA BELL LN.

EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA3310 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101224Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFGRIFFIN, JEQUAN MAURQUISE3719 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY)HUNZIKER, REINER HHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SJORDAN, TRAVIS RAY21991 ALABAMA HWY 117 IDER, 35981Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARLAWSON, TRAVIS LEE525 SR 28 WHITWELL, 373973001Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALSMALONE, MONTAE DERRON2419 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCORMICK, GEORGE SAMUEL8029 WOLFTEVER DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMEJIA GONZALEZ, LUISHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWMILLRANEY, SAMANTHA NICOLE2806 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MURPHY, MARCUS C621 MEMORIAL DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAMIREZ-VELASQUEZ, ROLANDO22 W 21ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2NDVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWSCHREINER, ANDREW MARK123 CANNON VILLA ROAD RISENFUND, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SEXTON, SHONTA NEVON5111 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37417Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATIONSUMMEROW, ZACHARY DWIGHT5326 SLATEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHOMAS, DAISEAN DELION2420 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHOMAS, JULIAN LOWEN4836 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161953Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDVAUGHN, ERIC DUPREE20 OTAKAY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPRTYRESISTING STOP FRISK HALT ARRESTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELONYVELASQUEZ-SOTO, JOSUE V3601 LERCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114527Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWARE, CASEY BROOKE709 S LOVELL AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATD DOMESTIC ASSAULTWASHINGTON, CHRISTOPHER MARCEL2237 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONWILLIAMS, BRODERICK JABBAR2104 CLEVELAND AVESIDE B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTYWILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN1103 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWOLFE, TASHA LYNN460 EAST BLACKSTOCK ROAD APT 75 SPAULDING, 29031Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)