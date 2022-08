A man was shot Sunday morning, and Anthony Lively, 39, was arrested.

Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at 10:58 a.m. to 790 East Martin Luther King Boulevard. They responded to a disturbance and found a man who had sustained a non-life threatening injury.

Police were told that two men had been into an altercation and one had shot the other.

Police were able to take Lively into custody and render aid to the victim until EMS transported him to a local hospital for treatment.